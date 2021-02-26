Second American Lamb Summit Set for 2022

The next American Lamb Summit has been rescheduled to August 8–10, 2022, at Michigan State University in East Lansing. The postponement is due to the ongoing pandemic situation.

The second Summit will continue to focus on the goal of the first Summit held in Fort Collins, CO, in 2019:

Increase the quality and consistency of American Lamb

Improve the US lamb industry’s competitiveness and productivity

The American Lamb Summit is an educational conference designed to inspire production improvements and collaboration among all segments of the US lamb industry. Premier 1 Supplies, the American Lamb Board, Michigan State University and the Michigan Sheep Producers Association are partnering to host this unique educational event.

Stay tuned to LambSummit.com for information as it is available. In the meantime, the site features videos and highlights from the 2019 event.

–American Lamb Board