Second American Lamb Summit Set for 2022
The next American Lamb Summit has been rescheduled to August 8–10, 2022, at Michigan State University in East Lansing. The postponement is due to the ongoing pandemic situation.
The second Summit will continue to focus on the goal of the first Summit held in Fort Collins, CO, in 2019:
Increase the quality and consistency of American Lamb
Improve the US lamb industry’s competitiveness and productivity
The American Lamb Summit is an educational conference designed to inspire production improvements and collaboration among all segments of the US lamb industry. Premier 1 Supplies, the American Lamb Board, Michigan State University and the Michigan Sheep Producers Association are partnering to host this unique educational event.
Stay tuned to LambSummit.com for information as it is available. In the meantime, the site features videos and highlights from the 2019 event.
–American Lamb Board
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
HB 1219 Brought Discussion to South Dakota Legislature
On the Table: