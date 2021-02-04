Sioux Empire Livestock Show Angus Show and Sale

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Grady Ruble, Albert Lea, Minn., judged the Sioux Empire Livestock Show Angus Show Jan. 27 in Sioux Falls.

Ruble chose lot 14, CVA Valley Express 203, a consignment from Cedar Valley Angus, West Bend, Iowa, as champion bull. He was sired by Conley Express 7211 and out of CVA Saras Dream 721. He was one of the highest selling bulls and sold for $5,000 to Dave Delaney.

A bull consignment from Carter Angus, Vermillion, S.D., also sold for $5,000.

Reserve champion bull went to lot 25, SHLI Silver Star 1901, a consignment from Shane Lindsey Angus, Prairie City, Iowa. He was sired by North Camp Silver Star 5103 and out of CB Pegette 613. He sold to Larry Mines for $4,000. He was one of two bulls to sell for $4,000.

Ruble chose lot 2, BPC SL Envious Erica 2020, a consignment from Chloe Van Vliet, Otley, Iowa, as champion female. She was sired by Silveiras Style 9303 and out of W B Robin 511B. She was the highest selling female and sold to Jeffery Schmiesing, Parker, S.D., for $7,200.

Ruble chose lot 6, K&J Proven Queen 89, as reserve champion female. She was consigned by K&J Angus, Larchwood, Iowa. She was sired by PVF Surveillance 4129 and out of PVF Proven Queen 7117. She was the second highest selling female and sold to Loren Halma for $4,200.

Al Conover, Baxter, Iowa, served as auctioneer for the Angus Sale. Fifteen bulls averaged $3,240, and four females averaged $4,100.

Grand Champion Angus Heifer and Supreme Heifer



–Sioux Empire Fair