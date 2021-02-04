Sioux Empire Livestock Show AOB Show and Sale

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Josh Cribbs, White, S.D., judged the Sioux Empire Livestock Show All Other Breeds Show Jan. 27 in Sioux Falls.

Cribbs chose lot 3, RADK Hardy 2H, a Maine-Anjou consignment from Radke Cattle Company, Mitchell, S.D., as champion bull. He was sired by NMR Maternal Made and out of NAGE MS Banker Hours 2C. He was the second highest selling bull and sold for $2,450 to Matt Fischer.

Reserve champion bull went to lot 7X, TLC Hot Tamale 009H, a Red Angus consignment from TLC Livestock, Rushford, Minn. He was sired by Andras Fusion R236 and out of TLC Freak Show 824F. He sold to Matt Fischer for $2,300.

The highest selling bull was a Red Angus consignment from Davis Red Angus, Byron, Minn., and sold for $3,200.

Cribbs chose lot 1, NTM Miss Jewel, a Chianina consignment from NTM Cattle Co., Brookings, S.D., as champion female. She was sired by Believe In Me and out of Miss Kadies Queen. She sold for $2,800 to Chad Nelson.

Chisum Peterson, Pukwana, S.D., served as auctioneer for the All Other Breeds Sale. Four bulls averaged $2,587.50, and one female averaged $2,800.

–Sioux Empire Fair