Sioux Empire Livestock Show Charolais Show and Sale

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Josh Cribbs, White, S.D., judged the Sioux Empire Livestock Show Charolais Show Jan. 27 in Sioux Falls.

Cribbs chose lot 10, EFCC MR Rome G911, a consignment from East Fork Cattle Co., Elmore, Minn., as champion bull. He was sired by PCC Rome 437B and out of EFCC Miss Sundance C111. He was one of the highest selling bulls and sold for $3,200 to Dean Lieber.

A bull consignment from Anderson Show Stock, Stewartville, Minn., also sold for $3,200.

Reserve champion bull went to lot 5, LCC Try Me 203, a consignment from Lindstrom Cattle Co., Centerville, S.D. He was sired by BRCHE Cabo Wabo 7508 TW and out of LKD Alliance 869. He sold to Jered Stansberry for $2,900.

Cribbs chose lot 2, LCC Ashley 205TW, a consignment from Lindstrom Cattle Co., Centerville, S.D., as champion female. She was sired by BRCHE Cabo Wabo 7508 TW and out of LKD Miss Turbo 265. She was the second highest selling female and sold for $2,000 to Brian Driscoll.

Cribbs chose lot 1, BVD Miss Lani 2041, as reserve champion female. She was consigned by VanDyke Charolais, Elkton, S.D. She was sired by BVD MR Mayhem 1504 ET and out of BVD Miss Blue Fire 1521. She was the highest selling female and sold for $2,900 to Jack Skordahl.

Chisum Peterson, Pukwana, S.D., served as auctioneer for the Charolais Sale. Eight bulls averaged $2,668.75, and two females averaged $2,450.

Grand Champion Charolais Heifer



Grand Champion Charolais Bull. Photos courtesy Empire Imagery, LLC



–Sioux Empire Fair