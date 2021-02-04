Sioux Empire Livestock Show Hereford Show and Sale

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Josh Cribbs, White, S.D., judged the Sioux Empire Livestock Show Hereford Show Jan. 27 in Sioux Falls.

Cribbs chose lot 6, KMK Blue Kahuna 001, a consignment from KMK Herefords, Grey Eagle, Minn., as champion bull. He was sired by Boyd 31Z Blueprint 6153 and out of Delhawk JH Kandi 1309 ET. He was the highest selling bull and sold for $4,000 to Brad Albrecht.





Reserve champion bull went to lot 5, BHR DAX 0914 ET, a consignment from Hexad Farms, Parker, S.D. He was sired by H Bell Ringer 8459 ET and out of BHR Lacey 7911 ET. He sold to Dylan Shaver for $2,800.

The second highest selling bull was a consignment from Neil Farms, Northfield, Minn., and sold for $3,100.

Cribbs chose lot 4, CSR Penny’s Custom Pride 901S, a consignment from Circle S Ranch, Stewartville, Minn., as champion female. She was sired by Sull TCC MR Custom Made 340 ET and out of LHF 3S Penny 422B.





Cribbs chose lot 3, NEIL 8014 Addy 034H, as reserve champion female. She was consigned by Neil Farms. She was sired by ECR 628 Advance 8014 and out of Neil 5575 Reba 843F. She was the highest selling female and sold for $2,500 to Jack Skordahl.

Chisum Peterson, Pukwana, S.D., served as auctioneer for the Hereford Sale. Five bulls averaged $3,120, and one female averaged $2,500.

–Sioux Empire Fair