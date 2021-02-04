Sioux Empire Livestock Show Limousin Show and Sale

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Josh Cribbs, White, S.D., judged the Sioux Empire Livestock Show Limousin Show Jan. 27 in Sioux Falls.

Cribbs chose lot 5, ANLZ Harrison 5H, a consignment from Nolz Limousin, Mitchell, S.D., as champion bull. He was sired by Greenwood Canadian Made ET and out of JULF Miss Zsa Zsa 5Z. He sold for $2,800 to Matt Fischer.

Reserve champion bull went to lot 9, JBV Option 915G, a consignment from Venner Limousin, Breda, Iowa. He was sired by Cole Cadillac 05C and out of JBV Radiant 724E. He was the highest selling bull and sold to Kevin Ricke for $4,800.

The second highest selling bull was a consignment from Nolz Limousin and sold for $3,100.

Cribbs chose lot 4, Leishmans Hallie 072H, a consignment from Leishmans Performance Limousin, Ellsworth, Neb., as champion female. She was sired by Leishmans Firth 857F and out of Leishmans Cow 594C. She was the highest selling female and sold to Dan Kabberman for $2,200.

Cribbs chose lot 2, EL Red Mistress, as reserve champion female. She was consigned by Ellsworth Limousin, Elkhorn, Wis. She was sired by Hunt Credentials 37C ET and out of EL Windfall Lady 6Y. She was the second highest selling female and sold to Nathan Schulte for $2,000.

Chisum Peterson, Pukwana, S.D., served as auctioneer for the Limousin Sale. Ten bulls averaged $2,970, and four females averaged $1,875.

Grand Champion Limousin Heifer.



Grand Champion Limousin Bull.



–Sioux Empire Fair