SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Cache Wrye, Estania, N.M., exhibited the champion market lamb at the Sioux Empire Livestock Show Market Lamb Show Jan. 26 in Sioux Falls.

The reserve champion market lamb was exhibited by Brayden Bowers, Belmont, Wis.

Barrett Carlisle, Leavenworth, Kan., judged a total of 64 lambs in 10 classes.

Third through fifth places overall were as follows: Brayden Bowers; Madison Rule, Hawarden, Iowa; and Stella Amthauer, Beaman, Iowa. The top five market lambs’ premiums sold at the Mayor’s Round-up and Sale of Champions Jan. 29 at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.

Grand Champion lamb.



Reserve Champion lamb.



Third place lamb.



Fifth Place lamb.



Fourth Place lamb.



–Sioux Empire Fair