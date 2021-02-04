Sioux Empire Livestock Show Simmental Show and Sale

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Grady Ruble, Albert Lea, Minn., judged the Sioux Empire Livestock Show Simmental Show Jan. 27 in Sioux Falls.

Ruble chose lot 14, CNWJ Broker 700H, a consignment from Chestnut Angus, Pipestone, Minn., as champion bull. He was sired by MR HOC Broker and out of WAGR Abagail 121Y. He was one of the highest selling bulls and sold for $6,000 to the Twedt family, Beresford, S.D.

Grand Champion Simmental Bull and Supreme Champion bull.



A bull consignment from Carter Angus, Vermillion, S.D., also sold for $6,000.

Reserve champion bull went to lot 15, TENA Harrison 05H, a consignment from Altena Show Cattle, George, Iowa. He was sired by W/C Bankroll 811D and out of TENA Miss Whisk 435B. He sold to Tom Wiebesiek, Davis, S.D., for $3,900.

Ruble chose lot 7, Mark’s MS Hershey 7H, a consignment from Mark Family Simmental, Viborg, S.D., as champion female. She was sired by Rubys Turnpike 771E and out of Double J Miss T739. She was the highest selling female and sold to Shane Rose for $8,000.

Grand Champion Simmental heifer.



Ruble chose lot 2, MME Katy 052H, as reserve champion female. She was consigned by Eeg Cattle, Greenbush, Minn. She was sired by Profit and out of HMYH Surrender 05C. She sold to James Felt for $1,500.

The second highest selling female came from NTM Cattle Co., Brookings, S.D., and sold for $2,600.

Chisum Peterson, Pukwana, S.D., served as auctioneer for the Simmental Sale. Sixteen bulls averaged $3,487.50, and seven females averaged $2,771.43.

–Sioux Empire Fair