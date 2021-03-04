South Dakota Farm Bureau to honor century farm families

South Dakota Farm Bureau (SDFB) and the South Dakota Department of Agriculture

(SDDA) are again partnering to recognize South Dakota farms and ranches that have

been in the same family for 100 years and more. The Century Farm celebration will take place at the South Dakota State Fair in Huron on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021.

“Family farms and ranches are some of the most important community assets in South

Dakota,” said Krystil Smit, SDFB Executive Director. “The Century Farm celebration has become a special event for families, and we are honored to continue recognizing family farms and ranches in South Dakota.”

Recognition will be given to farms and ranches that have been in the same family for

100, 125 and 150 years. This will be the fourth year to recognize 150-year farm families as Sesquicentennial Farms.

The application deadline for this year’s recognition is August 9, 2021.

For more information and an application please visit the South Dakota Farm Bureau

website at http://www.sdfbf.org or call 605-353-8052.

–South Dakota Farm Bureau