South Dakota: Grill named Ag Youth of the Year

As a way to recognize the unique challenges that today’s farm and ranch youth face, and also reward them for their dedication and love for agriculture, the team at M&M Cattle Services of Oelrichs recently presented Hot Springs’ Brylee Grill with their first-ever Ag Youth of the Year Award.

The honor was awarded this past Saturday night, Jan. 16, during M&M’s Customer Appreciation Meeting at the Buffalo Gap Community Center. Business owner Megan Harkless said the winner was chosen by her team, which also includes Matt Peters and Clay Edgar.

“We selected the winner on our own observations of area youths’ drive and dedication to the ag world, by actively participating in some sort of ag, whether it be 4-H, rodeo, FFA, ranching or farming,” said Harkless. “We take notes through the year on kids we think would be great nominees, on how they are participating, what they’re doing, and if we get the opportunity to go to their ranch or see them perform, we take notes on that also.”

Harkless said Brylee, who is 14-years-old and the daughter of Brad and Trixie Grill, is an impressive young lady.

During the presentation, Harkless said, “Brylee’s mom told us that she has loved animals and ranching from day one. She has always wanted to be outside and loves all aspects of ranching. It doesn’t matter if it’s 100-degrees or below zero.

“She can always be counted on to help without complaining. She will oftentimes beg to stay home from school to help with the daily ranching jobs. She is the first one to volunteer for chores, and always eager to take on new learning opportunities. There isn’t a job that she hasn’t had her hand in at one point or another. Her mom is pretty sure that Brylee knows more than she does about what goes on around the ranch. Brylee’s favorite time of year is calving. She spends more time in the barn than the rest of the family and wants to see every calf that hits the ground.”

Brylee is an 8th grader at Hot Springs Middle School and is involved in volleyball and basketball.

“If anyone asks why she has never gone out for track, she says it’s because it interferes with calving and branding season,” Harkless said.

She has been a member of the Horsehead Ranchers 4-H Club since she was a 5-year-old. Her favorite projects are showing beef cattle and pigs. She also likes to highlight her crafting and public speaking skills as well. More than once, she has been one of the top 4-H public speakers in the county. She loves dogs, horses, reading, photography, building things, crafting, baking and experiencing new things.

Brylee started her Red Angus herd several years ago and is also a member of the Junior Red Angus Association. She has many rewarding memories. Being named the Junior Livestock Judging Champion at the Black Hills Stock Show Youth Day with over 50 youth competing, the Junior Round Robin Champion at the Fall River County Fair and having the County Fair Champion Heifer calf 3 years in a row are just a few of her accomplishments.

Her dreams are to study veterinary medicine and ranch alongside her family.

Based on her own observations of Brylee on her parent’s B Lazy T Ranch, Harkless said she was the ideal winner of her company’s first-ever presentation of the award.

“Brylee was an active participant in both days we got to be a part of the B Lazy T Ranch,” Harkless said. “She ran the hydraulic chute the entire time with precision and skill. Her knowledge of the herd was evident as she kept reminding her Dad which cows he needed to be looking for to ensure an eye was checked or a limp was documented. She also discussed certain cows with her Dad.

“We were impressed to say the least as it is rare to find such an educated and hard working youth. In today’s world it seems that parents battle with their kids, just to get help. But not in Brylee’s case. She plays a crucial part of the ranch and wouldn’t want it any other way.”

Brylee Grill of Hot Springs, South Dakota, was named the first ever Ag Youth of the Year by M & M Cattle Services. Photo courtesy M & M Cattle Services



–M&M Cattle Services