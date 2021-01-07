South Dakota: New Training Options Available for Pesticide Applicators in 2021

BROOKINGS, S.D. – Like many events over the past nine months, pesticide applicator training will look a bit different in 2021.

According to Amanda Bachmann, SDSU Extension Pesticide Education and Urban Entomology Field Specialist, current commercial pesticide applicator license holders have two ways to update their certification:

Take the online recertification course by registering with the South Dakota Department of Agriculture (https://apps.sd.gov/doa/ecat3/). Applicators will need an email address that is unique to them in order to participate in the Training House course.

Re-take the exams for the categories they need to update. Most Extension offices that previously provided pesticide testing are open, but please call ahead to make a testing appointment as space may be limited. A list of offices providing exams and their contact information can be found here (https://sdda.sd.gov/ag-services/pesticide-program/certification-licensing-registration/licensing-and-education/applicator-testing-sites/Testing%20Sites.aspx).

Commercial applicators that are not sure of their license number, categories or expiration date can search for their information using the SDDA commercial applicator database (https://apps.sd.gov/doa/cat/commercialsearch.aspx).

Private applicators (new and existing) also have more than one way to obtain or update their certification in 2021. They can:

Take the online certification course by registering with SDSU Extension (https://pat2021.questionpro.com/). Applicators will need an email address that is unique to them in order to participate in the Training House course.

Take the online private applicator exam via SDDA (https://apps.sd.gov/doa/pwt/).

Attend the PAT Zoom March 26, as part of the Crop Hour Regulatory Information and Pesticide Education Week (https://extension.sdstate.edu/event/crop-hour-regulatory-information-and-pesticide-education-webinars).

Private applicators that are not sure of their certification number or expiration date can search for their information using the SDDA private applicator database (https://apps.sd.gov/doa/cat/privatesearch.aspx).

–SDSU Extension