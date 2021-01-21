South Dakota State Fair Commission Elects New Chairman

HURON, S.D. – The South Dakota State Fair Commission held its annual meeting Tuesday, January 19, 2021, and elected Faron Wahl as chair and Jamie White as vice-chair.

Wahl, who is from Sioux Falls, has been on the commission since April 2009 and has served as vice-chair since July 2018.

“I’m proud to have the opportunity to serve as chair of the South Dakota State Fair Commission. It’s an exciting time with the proposed Dakota Events CompleX (DEX) and transition of livestock to species specific barns,” said Wahl. “I look forward to working with the State Fair Administration to make sure that we continue to strengthen our excellent state fair experience.”

Dusty Anderson stepped down as commission chair but will continue to serve as the chair of the DEX transition committee focusing on the movement to species specific livestock barns for the 2022 State Fair.

“I thoroughly enjoyed serving as the chair of the commission, but the chair needs to focus on the fair itself. It doesn’t allow for time to focus on the transition of livestock to different barns. This is a major moment in State Fair history, and I look forward to being part of that process,” said Dusty Anderson. “The State Fair is a celebration of agriculture and youth so making sure this livestock transition goes smoothly and is a benefit to all exhibitors is of the utmost importance.”

Anderson, who is from Yankton, will continue to serve on the State Fair commission while on the DEX transition committee. He has been on the commission since November 2008 and chair since July 2018.

Jamie White, from Huron and the newly elected vice-chair, has been on the commission since August 2018.

–South Dakota Department of Agriculture