State Farm Bureaus Celebrated for Outstanding Member Programs and Achievement

The American Farm Bureau Federation presented awards to state Farm Bureaus at the organization’s Virtual Convention, which runs through Jan. 13. The awards recognize excellence in implementation of outstanding member programs and membership achievement in 2020.

The Pinnacle Award, the highest honor a state can be awarded for program and membership achievement, was given to Arizona, Texas and Virginia.

New Horizon Awards, honoring states with the most innovative new programs, were presented to Alabama, Indiana, Kansas, Massachusetts, New Mexico and Utah.

The Awards of Excellence recognize state Farm Bureaus that demonstrated outstanding achievements in four program areas: Membership Value; Advocacy; Leadership & Business Development; and Engagement & Outreach.

The Awards of Excellence winners by state and category are:

Alabama (Membership Value; Advocacy; Leadership & Business Development; Engagement & Outreach)

Arizona (Membership Value; Advocacy; Leadership & Business Development; Engagement & Outreach)

Arkansas (Membership Value; Advocacy; Leadership & Business Development; Engagement & Outreach)

California (Membership Value; Advocacy; Leadership & Business Development; Engagement & Outreach)

Colorado (Leadership & Business Development; Engagement & Outreach)

Florida (Membership Value; Advocacy; Leadership & Business Development; Engagement & Outreach)

Georgia (Membership Value; Advocacy; Leadership & Business Development; Engagement & Outreach)

Idaho (Membership Value; Advocacy; Leadership & Business Development; Engagement & Outreach)

Illinois (Membership Value; Advocacy; Leadership & Business Development; Engagement & Outreach)

Iowa (Membership Value; Advocacy; Leadership & Business Development; Engagement & Outreach)

Kansas (Membership Value; Advocacy; Leadership & Business Development; Engagement & Outreach)

Kentucky (Membership Value; Advocacy; Leadership & Business Development; Engagement & Outreach)

Louisiana (Advocacy; Leadership & Business Development)

Maine (Advocacy)

Minnesota (Membership Value; Advocacy; Leadership & Business Development; Engagement & Outreach)

Mississippi (Leadership & Business Development; Engagement & Outreach)

Montana (Membership Value; Advocacy; Leadership & Business Development; Engagement & Outreach)

Nebraska (Membership Value)

Nevada (Advocacy)

New Mexico (Engagement & Outreach)

New York (Membership Value; Advocacy; Leadership & Business Development; Engagement & Outreach)

North Carolina (Membership Value; Advocacy; Leadership & Business Development; Engagement & Outreach)

Oklahoma (Membership Value; Advocacy; Leadership & Business Development; Engagement & Outreach)

Oregon (Membership Value; Advocacy; Leadership & Business Development; Engagement & Outreach)

Pennsylvania (Membership Value; Advocacy; Leadership & Business Development; Engagement & Outreach)

Tennessee (Membership Value; Advocacy; Leadership & Business Development; Engagement & Outreach)

Texas (Membership Value; Advocacy; Leadership & Business Development; Engagement & Outreach)

Utah (Membership Value; Advocacy; Leadership & Business Development; Engagement & Outreach)

Virginia (Membership Value; Advocacy; Leadership & Business Development; Engagement & Outreach)

Wyoming (Leadership & Business Development; Engagement & Outreach)

–American Farm Bureau Federation