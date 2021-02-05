Three former ASA Board Chairmen receive

Bozeman, MT- Three former ASA Chairmen are honored with the 2021 Golden Book Award: Gordon Hodges, Hamptonville, North Carolina; Steve Reimer, Chamberlain, South Dakota; and Fred Schuetze, Granbury, Texas. The award recognizes individuals and organizations who have made significant contributions to the development of the Simmental/Simbrah breeds. The Golden Book is given on behalf of the World Simmental Fleckvieh Federation (WSFF) and is the most prestigious award given by the American Simmental Association.

Gordon Hodges

Throughout his life, Gordon Hodges has been a tireless advocate and promoter of Simmental genetics. During that time, he has had wide-ranging influence interacting with producers and serving in leadership roles at local, state, and national levels. He began his affiliation with Simmental in the early 1970s and is now completing his 13th year on the ASA Board of Trustees, including serving as Board Chairman in 2019. Among his many accomplishments, he was a large supporter in establishing the revolutionary International Genetics Solutions (IGS) and the multi-breed genetic evaluation while serving on the board.

In addition to maintaining his own Simmental herd at Pineview Farms in Hamptonville, North Carolina, he has served as a sales manager and as an officer for the North Carolina and Virginia Simmental Associations. Since 2004, he has been deeply involved as the Genetic and Marketing Manager for Gibbs Farms, a highly-respected SimAngus™ and Simmental operation running 800 females located in Ranburne, Alabama.

Steve Reimer

Steve Reimer and his father, Bill, have operated R&R Cattle Company, a performance-based herd of Simmental females for the past half-century. A multi-generational operation, the ranch was founded several decades earlier by Steve’s great-grandfather. Voluntary service on behalf of his chosen breed has been a long-time Reimer hallmark. He spent six years on the ASA Board from 1991-1996, including a year as Board Chairman, providing calm and steady leadership during a turbulent time in Association history.

During his Board tenure, he was instrumental in planning the innovative FOCUS 2000 Conference that helped bring the commercial cattle industry market share back to Simmental, and also had considerable influence in the hiring of Jerry Lipsey as the Association’s fifth CEO. The Reimer breeding philosophy revolves around placing selection pressure on both phenotype and genotype. That foundation helped convince him to support the creation of the Progress Through Performance (PTP) show format still being used to this day. Much in demand as a cattle judge, he has worked most of the major cattle shows in the US. As exhibitors, R&R Cattle Company dominated the pen-of-three bulls over the course of several years at the National Western Stock Show.

Fred Schuetze

Over the course of several decades, Fred Schuetze has been a vocal and diligent leader for the beef industry, with an emphasis on Simmental, Simbrah, and Brahman breeds. After graduating with a B.S. degree from Southwest Texas State and a master’s from Texas A&M, he worked for a decade as a County Agent, then became the owner of a consulting company, designing breeding programs. Later, he joined childhood friend Les Alberthal to establish the famed Buzzard Hollow Ranch in Grandview, Texas.

As an ASA Trustee (2000-2006 and 2015-present) he has served as Board Chairman and was designated as ASA’s official representative to the World Simmental Fleckvieh Federation (WSFF), a position that has led him to locations all over the globe, carrying the message of American Simmental, Fleckvieh, and Simbrah. In addition to his ASA service, he is currently serving as WSFF President, has served as President of the Texas Simmental/Simbrah Association, and served 20 years on the WSFF International Committee. Presently, he is a managing partner of Simmentals of Texas (SOT).

Founded in 1968, the American Simmental Association is headquartered in Bozeman, MT. ASA is committed to leveraging technology, education, and collaboration to accelerate genetic profitability for the beef industry. In keeping with its commitment, ASA, along with its partners, formed International Genetic Solutions — the world’s largest genetic evaluation of beef cattle. Learn more at http://www.simmental.org.

–American Simmental Association