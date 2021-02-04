Thune, Klobuchar Reintroduce Bill to Recognize Environmental Benefit of Biofuels, Efficient Farming

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sens. John Thune (R-S.D.) and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) today reintroduced the Adopt GREET Act, legislation that would require the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to update its greenhouse gas modeling for ethanol and biodiesel. Specifically, the bill would require EPA to adopt the Argonne National Lab’s Greenhouse Gases, Regulated Emissions, and Energy Use in Transportation (GREET) Model for both fuels. EPA would then be required to update its modeling every five years or report to Congress to affirm its modeling is current or otherwise explain why no updates were made.

“I’m proud to reintroduce this legislation that would require the EPA to update its greenhouse gas modeling for ethanol and biodiesel, which will more accurately reflect the emissions reductions achieved by biofuels,” said Thune. “This will not only underscore how homegrown biofuels can be a cleaner part of our energy security and environmental policy, driving value for South Dakota farmers, but also make biofuel exports more attractive to countries seeking to lower their transportation emissions.”

“It is critical that the EPA’s decade old greenhouse gas modeling for ethanol and biodiesel be updated to fully reflect the newest science and technology,” said Klobuchar. “This legislation will allow us to fully understand how biofuels can help contribute to our emissions reduction goals while expanding and promoting the use of clean energy and rural jobs across the country.”

The Adopt GREET Act was cosponsored by Sens. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), and Mike Rounds (R-S.D.).

–Senator Thune