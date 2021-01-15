Trump issues order establishing wildfire management subcabinet

Less than a week before leaving office, President Donald Trump today issued an executive order establishing an interagency Wildland Fire Management Policy Committee to be known as the Wildland Fire Subcabinet.

In the order, Trump said, “Federal wildland fire management lacks a single focal point of responsibility for policy leadership and accountability for cost controls” and that “more must be done to continue to improve interagency coordination.”

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said, “While I am proud of our progress to promote active management, reduce hazardous fuels, work across boundaries and increase the resiliency of our nation’s forests and grasslands, I believe more can be done.”

“With the establishment of a subcabinet dedicated exclusively to wildland fire management, we will be better equipped to prevent and fight wildfires, ensuring these national treasures will continue to be enjoyed by future generations of Americans.”

–The Hagstrom Report