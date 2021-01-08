Two rural House races still in dispute

The 117th Congress has started, but two House races in rural districts remain in dispute.

In Iowa’s second congressional district, Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks defeated Democrat Rita Hart by six votes, and Miller-Meeks was provisionally seated on Sunday.

But Hart has filed a Notice of Contest with the House Administration Committee and is asking the house to investigate and overturn the election results.

Miller-Meeks and Hart ran to succeed Rep. Dave Loebsack, a Democrat who retired.

In New York’s 22nd congressional district, a State Supreme Court judge will rule on whether about 2,500 disputed votes will be counted. At present, Claudia Tenney is ahead of incumbent Rep. Anthony Brindisi, a Democrat who sat on the House Agriculture Committee, by 29 votes, but the seat remains vacant.

–The Hagstrom Report