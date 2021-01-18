Urlacher Angus Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Jan. 15, 2021

Location: Bowman Auction Market, Bowman, ND

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

62 Two Year Old Angus Bulls – $5,081

Urlacher Angus held their Annual Two Year Old Bull Sale at the Bowman Auction Market on Fri. Jan. 15 with a very nice crowd of buyers, bidders, neighbors and friends in attendance.

Very nice set of aged bulls that are fed for soundness, longevity, reliability to last for several years.

Top selling bulls were:

Lot 2, UA Bullseye 6235, a 4/19 son of Sitz Bullseye 9994 x BCC Bushwacker 41-93, epds BW 2.1 WW 67 YW 113 Milk 26 to Deran & Tina Lefor, Gladstone, ND at $10,500.

Lot 50, UA Renegade 9508, 4/19 son of Mohnen Renown 2747 x TC Gridiron 258, epds BW 3.7 WW 67 YW 120 Milk 24 sold to Colin Schmidt, Manning, ND at $10,500.

Lot 10, UA Earnan 9422, 4/19 son of Tokach Earnan 3751 x Connealy Lead On. Epds, BW 2.5 WW 48 YW 88 Milk 26 to Perry Rittinger, New England, ND for $9,500.

Lot 29, UA Cash 6242, 5/19 son of Tokach Cash C003 x Connealy Lead On. Epds BW 1.5 WW 55 YW 103 Milk 26 to Don Miller, Raleigh, ND for $9,000.

Lot 8, UA Enhance 9445, 4/19 son of Sydgen Enhance x Connealy Freightliner, epds BW 1 WW 53 YW 109 Milk 26. Selling to L Double Bar Ranch, Bowman, ND for $8,500.

Deran Lefor, Gladstone, ND. Urlacher Angus bull buyer.



Perry Rettinger, New England, ND got some Urlacher bulls.

