USDA confirms coronavirus in Texas cougar

The Agriculture Department’s National Veterinary Services Laboratories (NVSL) confirmed Wednesday that SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) was found in a cougar at a Texas facility that exhibits wild animals.

“This is the first cougar in the United States to be confirmed positive for SARS-CoV-2. A tiger from the same facility was also confirmed positive for the virus,” USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service said in a news release.

“Samples from several animals at the facility were taken after showing clinical signs including coughing and wheezing,” APHIS said. “The animals are expected to fully recover. It is suspected that the large cats acquired the infection from a person working as a team member or volunteer who was positive for COVID-19.”

–The Hagstrom Report