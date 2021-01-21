UW Extension hosts private pesticide applicator license training in Casper, Lusk

Wyoming private pesticide applicator license training for central Wyoming will be offered in Natrona and Niobrara counties in January and February and commercial applicators can also receive continuing education credits.

Natrona County sessions are Wednesday, Jan. 27, and Wednesday, Feb. 17, at the University of Wyoming Extension’s Agricultural Resource and Learning Center, 2011 Fairgrounds Rd., in Casper.

Training is 4-7 p.m. both days.

Registration for Jan. 27 is at bit.ly/ncjan27training. Registration for Feb. 17 is at bit.ly/ncfeb17training.

Niobrara County training is 1-5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, in Lusk. Register by calling the Niobrara County extension office at 307-334-3534.

Those wanting to attend must pre-register so materials will be available, said Scott Cotton, UW Extension educator based in Natrona County. Registration for each class will end three days prior to the date.

Cotton said masks are required during the sessions. Masks will be provided if attendees do not bring their own.

The classes are a collaborative effort between UW Extension, Natrona County Weed and Pest, Converse County Weed and Pest, Niobrara County Weed and Pest and the Casper College Agriculture Department.

For more information, contact Cotton at 307-235-9400 or at scotton1@uwyo.edu.

–University of Wyoming