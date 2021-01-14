Wyoming: Animal Damage Management Board meeting Jan. 19
The Animal Damage Management Board will hold a regular meeting on Jan. 19 at 10 am via Zoom Meeting. During the meeting, the Board will receive updates on the landowner coupon program and distribution of funds, the Gray wolf Compensation rules, and hear a presentation from the golden eagle relocation research project. update the 5year strategic plan, and cover any other business as needed.
The public is welcome to attend via phone or computer and public comment is scheduled prior to adjournment.
The twelve voting representatives on the Board, their towns, and the areas they represent are:
Brian Nesvik, Cheyenne, co-chairman and Director of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department
Doug Miyamoto, Cheyenne, co-chairman and Director of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture
Bob Harlan, Kaycee, domestic sheep producer
Garret Falkenburg, Douglas, cattle producer
Jeff Boner, Douglas, president of the State Predatory Animal Advisory Board
Shaun Sims, Evanston, Wyoming Board of Agriculture
Mike Foster, Casper, Wildlife Services, U.S. Department of Agriculture
Bob Phillips, Sheridan, sportsmen, outfitters and hunters
Ron Cunningham, Lander, urban
Kevin Kisicki, Cheyenne, non-consumptive user/wildlife
Gay Lynn Byrd, Douglas, Wyoming Game and Fish Commission
Vacant, sportsmen, outfitters and hunters
The federal ex-officio, non-voting, members to the board nominated by their respective agencies and appointed by the governor are:
Sandy Underhill , Cheyenne, U.S. Forest Service
Lori Armstrong, Cheyenne, Bureau of Land Management
Tyler Abbott, Cheyenne, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
For a complete agenda, more information about this meeting, or log-in information for the meeting, visit the ADMB website at http://www.wyadmb.com or contact Jerry Johnson at (307) 777-6781.
In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, special assistance or alternate formats will be made available for individuals with disabilities upon request in advance of the meeting.
–Wyoming Animal Damage Management Board
