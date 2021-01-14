Wyoming: Animal Damage Management Board meeting Jan. 19

The Animal Damage Management Board will hold a regular meeting on Jan. 19 at 10 am via Zoom Meeting. During the meeting, the Board will receive updates on the landowner coupon program and distribution of funds, the Gray wolf Compensation rules, and hear a presentation from the golden eagle relocation research project. update the 5year strategic plan, and cover any other business as needed.

The public is welcome to attend via phone or computer and public comment is scheduled prior to adjournment.

The twelve voting representatives on the Board, their towns, and the areas they represent are:

Brian Nesvik, Cheyenne, co-chairman and Director of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department

Doug Miyamoto, Cheyenne, co-chairman and Director of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture

Bob Harlan, Kaycee, domestic sheep producer

Garret Falkenburg, Douglas, cattle producer

Jeff Boner, Douglas, president of the State Predatory Animal Advisory Board

Shaun Sims, Evanston, Wyoming Board of Agriculture

Mike Foster, Casper, Wildlife Services, U.S. Department of Agriculture

Bob Phillips, Sheridan, sportsmen, outfitters and hunters

Ron Cunningham, Lander, urban

Kevin Kisicki, Cheyenne, non-consumptive user/wildlife

Gay Lynn Byrd, Douglas, Wyoming Game and Fish Commission

Vacant, sportsmen, outfitters and hunters

The federal ex-officio, non-voting, members to the board nominated by their respective agencies and appointed by the governor are:

Sandy Underhill , Cheyenne, U.S. Forest Service

Lori Armstrong, Cheyenne, Bureau of Land Management

Tyler Abbott, Cheyenne, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

For a complete agenda, more information about this meeting, or log-in information for the meeting, visit the ADMB website at http://www.wyadmb.com or contact Jerry Johnson at (307) 777-6781.

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, special assistance or alternate formats will be made available for individuals with disabilities upon request in advance of the meeting.

–Wyoming Animal Damage Management Board