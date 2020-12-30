Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation Young Farmers and Ranchers Conference Jan. 15-16, 2021 in Douglas

The 2021 Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation Young Farmer and Rancher Conference, scheduled for January 15-16, will help farmers, ranchers, and other agriculturalists in Wyoming to “Strengthen our Roots.” The conference will be held at the Jackalope Events Center at 6th and Walnut in Douglas, Wyoming.

The conference is hosted by the WyFB YF&R Committee for farmers and ranchers of all ages. Children are welcome. No membership is required to attend. Whether you farm or ranch, work in ag business or have family in agriculture—this conference is for you!

Amanda Radke will be the featured keynote speaker. Her session, “Shifting our mindset and shaping new opportunities in the post COVID-19 era” will challenge listeners to change their outlook in the face of great uncertainties, to look for new business opportunities where it appears none exist, and to pivot in creative and innovative directions in order to add value to their operations while serving as a high-quality supplier of safe, affordable, nutrient-dense food for consumers here and abroad.

Radke’s session will help set the tone for the remainder of the conference. There will be a session focused on custom meat processing and marketing. On the flip side, Scott Bennett, American Farm Bureau Federation Director of Congressional Relations will present his session, “The Future of Cell Based Protein,” or as the media calls it, “fake meat.” YF&R committee members will present breakout sessions about the resolution process, Ag Books for Kids, and the competitive events offered through YF&R.

Peggy DesEnfants will share her wisdom and sense of humor and guide us to take challenges in stride during her presentation “Diamonds on the Prairie.” There will also be a session on “Ranching Out Invasive Species” with Converse County Weed & Pest Supervisor Cheryl Schwartzkopf.

Registration

The registration fee is $75/adult. The full agenda and registration form are available at http://www.wyfb.org. The registration deadline is Dec. 30, 2020. Late registrations may be accepted based on availability after Dec. 30 at $125/adult.

Hotel Reservations

Hotel reservations may be made by calling the Hampton Inn in Douglas at 307-358-0707. Mention “Wyoming Farm Bureau” for the room rate of $99/night plus taxes. The room reservation cut-off date is December 30, 2020.

For the latest conference updates, please visit the YF&R tab on http://www.wyfb.org or the Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation Young Farmer & Rancher Facebook page.

–Wyoming Farm Bureau