Hollenbeck: MODERN EFFICIENCY 

Not so many years ago, or so it seems, we were basically in the dark ages as far as technology is concerned. Our first introduction to efficiency was probably the use of a typewriter.

If you would visit your local court house, you will find large books containing copies of deeds, mortgages, court proceedings and the like, all documented by hand…usually done in beautiful script hand-writing. These documents are always dated with the time completed at the end, many of which were completed at 10:30 p.m., or odd hours. The writing was done with pen and ink as there were no ball point pens or modern day writing instruments.

Eventually, the typewriter was introduced and I’m sure that was a Godsend. I graduated from high school in 1963 and had learned to type on a manual typewriter and learned shorthand, and because of my skill with both, I landed a job as a legal secretary. It was soon after that when I was introduced to an electric typewriter, which was a small Royal one and I could really make it smoke…literally. After the motor burned out, my boss bought an IBM Selectric model as did the recorders at the Court House. Modern efficiency had appeared. Offices soon became equipped with copy machines and to say they were primitive was an understatement, but like everything, they were constantly being upgraded to what we have today. Along with the typewriter was the adding machine…first a manual and eventually an electric model.

Not ever wanting to go back to the days of recording documents by hand, I sometimes wonder if we haven’t outdone ourselves with modern efficiency. Not stating that I’m the sharpest crayon in the box, but many times I have totaled a bill in my head only to disagree with the total spit out by a machine. All of us that learned arithmetic in what they now call “primitive” schools have experienced the same thing. Those modern calculators and adding machines are only as accurate as the person punching the buttons and one minor slip can change the outcome drastically.

How often have you purchased an item at a parts counter or hardware store only to wait for what seems like an eternity while a clerk punches in numbers, asks for your personal data (address, phone, etc), and heaven forbid if you pay in cash and have to go through all sorts of hoops to get the correct change back. All the while, you are reminiscing about when you used to purchase something, the clerk wrote the item on a little tablet, marked it “paid” or “charge”, gave you a carbon copy and you were on your way.

One of the worst examples of “Modern Efficiency,” if not the absolute worst, is with our mail delivery system. There is no need to explain to you readers where we are with that as we are all in the same boat. Not many years ago I could send mail to folks in many adjoining areas which would arrive at its destination in one or two days. I recently mailed a book to a lady in nearby Bassett, Nebraska, but after she called me concerned because she had paid for it on PayPal two weeks before and not received it, was worried that it was lost, I researched it. Fortunately, I had the USPS receipt with a tracking number where I learned that it had been mailed in Winner, SD, then was in Huron, then Sioux Falls, then Omaha, then all over the eastern U.S., and was back in Omaha and expected to be delivered to her in two days, eighteen days after I had mailed it. Bassett, Nebraska is 70 miles from my home. This “Modern Efficiency” is hurting business in general and the hometown newspapers are taking a big hit, as by the time the paper reaches a subscriber, the news is sometimes over a week old and scheduled events are over with. We wouldn’t want to go back to the days of the pony express, but it would sure be faster than today’s Modern Efficiency.