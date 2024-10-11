Leonard Wolfgram: A preacher they called “Someday”
“Someday!” Your time will come
Said the preacher man
The boys wuz dosin’ off
Preacher was losin’ his audience
So, he figures he’d up the ante
Lead ’em to the promised land
He slams his fist on the pulpit
And hollers, “you know your soul is damed!
Why the boys all shot bolt upright !
They’d never heard such talk before
Comin’ from a man of the cloth
Here in the house of the Lord!
You cowboys is headed for hell!
Preacher said with deep gravity.
Eyebrows arched an’ fist shaken
He ’bout had them on bended knees!
When old Slim raised his hand
Said, “Preacher if’n we get out’a line
Someday could be long ways off
How we gonna behave all that time
Now the preacher was taken aback
Took him right off his leadin’ foot
It was a fair ’nuff question
Had’im rummagin’ through his preachin’ book
So, he says, “days is like water”
We hope to have some to drink each day
We would all get awful thirsty
If we waited for it to come someday”
“So, some day is gonna come
Pray “Lord we need you each day”
You boys live a moral life
B’cause someday is every day!
The boys studied on this sermon
Debatin’ ’round the campfire light
The preacher had stirred a thought
He’d given them moral desire
To look deep inside their hearts
Try to follow our Lord’s teachin’
Like lovin’ your fellow man
B’cause every soul is one of God’s creatures
Alzada Abe said “I suppose that means
I gotta like every man
No matter his religion nor creed
Or the color of his skin”
B’cause if we’re all Gods creatures
I can’t leave anyone out
Not from Europe, Africa or Asia
Can’t argue that no how.
They started readin the New Testament
For this new way of thinkin to sink in
Lovin’ your neighbor as you love yourself
Words from the Someday preacher man