Leonard Wolfgram: A preacher they called “Someday”

“Someday!” Your time will come

Said the preacher man

The boys wuz dosin’ off

Preacher was losin’ his audience

So, he figures he’d up the ante

Lead ’em to the promised land

He slams his fist on the pulpit

And hollers, “you know your soul is damed!

Why the boys all shot bolt upright !

They’d never heard such talk before

Comin’ from a man of the cloth

Here in the house of the Lord!

You cowboys is headed for hell!

Preacher said with deep gravity.

Eyebrows arched an’ fist shaken

He ’bout had them on bended knees!

When old Slim raised his hand

Said, “Preacher if’n we get out’a line

Someday could be long ways off

How we gonna behave all that time

Now the preacher was taken aback

Took him right off his leadin’ foot

It was a fair ’nuff question

Had’im rummagin’ through his preachin’ book

So, he says, “days is like water”

We hope to have some to drink each day

We would all get awful thirsty

If we waited for it to come someday”

“So, some day is gonna come

Pray “Lord we need you each day”

You boys live a moral life

B’cause someday is every day!

The boys studied on this sermon

Debatin’ ’round the campfire light

The preacher had stirred a thought

He’d given them moral desire

To look deep inside their hearts

Try to follow our Lord’s teachin’

Like lovin’ your fellow man

B’cause every soul is one of God’s creatures

Alzada Abe said “I suppose that means

I gotta like every man

No matter his religion nor creed

Or the color of his skin”

B’cause if we’re all Gods creatures

I can’t leave anyone out

Not from Europe, Africa or Asia

Can’t argue that no how.

They started readin the New Testament

For this new way of thinkin to sink in

Lovin’ your neighbor as you love yourself

Words from the Someday preacher man