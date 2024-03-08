Leonard Wolfgram: Calvin’ bought heifers
True story. Think it was about “64” when Dad bought this bunch of heifers and got all kinds of surprises. The names and locations have been changed to protect the innocent!
Calvin’ season was comin’
Two Dot was getting’ ready
For them two year old heifers he’d bought
From a feller by Miles City
Yessir! The seller said
Them heifers is bred up right!
They’s straight Angus bred
Bull’s EPD’s was birth weight light
So Two Dot was feelin’ good
Figured he get a full night’s sleep
With these light weight bred heifers
Was a heifer calvin’ dream!
The first heifers calf
Weighed ’bout 70 pounds
Two Dot pulled it ’round midnight
Lucky he checked comin’ from town
Then ‘nother heifer laid down
Had a Brahma/Charolais cross
Tow Dot had’a pull him too
Wondered what in the world he’d bought
Little later came two Shorthorn cross
One was red and one was blue
He decided ’bout that time
The seller needed a talkin’ too!
He looked up the brand inspection
Called the seller ’bout 4:00 one mornin’
Told him his calvin’ troubles
How the sellers word’s worth nuthin’
Seller said, “now hold yer fire”
Angus bulls is what I put on ’em
It sure ’nuff ain’t my fault
If the pastures a grazin’ common!!