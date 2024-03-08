Leonard Wolfgram: Calvin’ bought heifers

True story. Think it was about “64” when Dad bought this bunch of heifers and got all kinds of surprises. The names and locations have been changed to protect the innocent!

Calvin’ season was comin’

Two Dot was getting’ ready

For them two year old heifers he’d bought

From a feller by Miles City

Yessir! The seller said

Them heifers is bred up right!

They’s straight Angus bred

Bull’s EPD’s was birth weight light

So Two Dot was feelin’ good

Figured he get a full night’s sleep

With these light weight bred heifers

Was a heifer calvin’ dream!

The first heifers calf

Weighed ’bout 70 pounds

Two Dot pulled it ’round midnight

Lucky he checked comin’ from town

Then ‘nother heifer laid down

Had a Brahma/Charolais cross

Tow Dot had’a pull him too

Wondered what in the world he’d bought

Little later came two Shorthorn cross

One was red and one was blue

He decided ’bout that time

The seller needed a talkin’ too!

He looked up the brand inspection

Called the seller ’bout 4:00 one mornin’

Told him his calvin’ troubles

How the sellers word’s worth nuthin’

Seller said, “now hold yer fire”

Angus bulls is what I put on ’em

It sure ’nuff ain’t my fault

If the pastures a grazin’ common!!