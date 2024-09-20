Meyer: The EID Bullseye 

As livestock producers we are quite familiar with being targeted by many issues from environmental to animal welfare and often governmental directives! However, recently the 20-year-old Animal Disease Traceability confrontation has livestock producers squarely in the bullseye to forfeit their property rights which were granted under the 5th and 14th Amendments to the Constitution.

The USDA Electronic ID (EID) Mandate requires the use of electronic identification tags on all breeding cattle, buffalo, and rodeo stock over the age of 18 months for interstate shipment. This mandate, effective Nov.v 5 2024, sounds harmless for producers as weaned calves are not subject to the rule. However, producers beware as this is only the first foot in the door!

Twenty years ago, USDA-Secretary Veneman announced a controversial framework for the implementation of the National Animal Identification System under the disguise of complimenting animal disease traceability. However, under USDA’s Overreaching Goals To Increase Traceability, it is stated, “USDA is committed to implementing a modern system that tracts animals from Birth to Slaughter.” Additionally, effective December 5 2024, USDA is mandating all livestock veterinarians will dispense EID tags in conjunction with the Brucellosis vaccination program. This contradicts the 18-month rule and therein lies both feet in the door and livestock producer’s private property rights quashed under regulatory takings.

Despite USDA’s guise that EID is necessary for rapid disease awareness, there have been many past disease outbreaks such as BSE, Brucellosis and others, all of which have been traced within hours using the many current forms of identification. So, what is the real agenda for depriving cattle producers of their property rights and exposing them to unwarranted EID costs?

European countries with mandatory animal ID are using the global green agenda of reducing carbon emissions to tax their producers. Livestock production has one of the smallest carbon footprints in comparison to transportation (in the U.S. 3.3 percent verses 50 percent) however, due to small producer’s numbers they are also an easy target for action! In the Netherlands climate plans include a 33 percent herd reduction orchestrated through a buy-out and possible government forced sales. Denmark is simply imposing an annual planet -heating tax of $98 per cow! These government mandates are using cattle producers as their scapegoat for global climate compliance. This would not be achievable if it was not for mandated premises registration and animal ID. Will U.S. cattle producers fall victim to the climate change game?

The second obscured and threatening EID agenda here in the U.S. is total market domination with the result of a vertical integrated industry like the pork and poultry industries. The (4) major packers along with their puppet cattle organization have been the instigators for EID as it provides the link to an unbroken domestic captive supply. With all the producer’s information as required within the 6 principles of global sustainability, packers will monopolize direct marketing on their terms without cash price discovery. Packer domination of producer marketing options will further eliminate local-private marketing facilities like the decimation of hog auction markets prior to 1980.

Two other grey areas related to a national animal identification system are producer costs and data management. A spreadsheet developed by Kansas State University agricultural economist Kevin C. Dhuyvetter and beef specialist Dale Blasi estimates the costs at $7.21 per head for a herd of 250 cattle, based on variables including the cost of tags and hardware such as readers and computers. This relates to nearly $50 for a small average herd of 15 head which facilitates the continued exodus of small producers. The proposed member driven data base repository is challenged with advancing data among federal and state health officials, veterinarians and industry. Considering many of the individual members, organizations and industry partners are lobbying influencers how secure can your private information and property be?

For years producers from countries with mandatory EID have been warning U.S. producers of the perils associated with their EID systems! The Australian system has over 11,000,000 phantom livestock in the system that do not exist. This system costs farmers money because of the increased handling time and lost margins when tags do not match in the system. Australian fines range from $500 first offense to $5000 multiple offenses and in European countries, non-EID enrolled livestock are not marketable!

These recent USDA and corporate industry actions to deprive producers of their Constitutional rights are a replay of what the Colonists endured prior to the American Revolution. As cattle producers and feeders, are we so overcome by hijacked and stolen markets that our lives are filled with indifference, and we are willing to subject ourselves and our industry to complete despotism? Will we stand strong for our property rights knowing it is our moral duty for the next generation to say enough is enough as our forefathers before us have done?

I encourage all concerned producers and industry participants to join in the “Freedom Rally” 10 AM, Oct. 7, 2024, at the Ramkota Hotel and Convention Center in Rapid City South Dakota. Informative presentations by Industry leaders, Congressional representatives and Organizational personnel will update producers and speak to legislation to stop the vertical takeover of agriculture’s last independent industry.

Vaughn Meyer, South Dakota Stockgrowers Association past president