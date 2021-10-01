19th Annual Sugar Bars Legacy Horse Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Sept. 19, 2021

Location: Sheridan County Fairgrounds, Sheridan, WY

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

24 Wealing stud colts – $2,341

17 Wealing fillies – $2,632

20 Saddle horses – $10,315

8 Yearlings – $3,188

4 Brood mares – $2,312

To help preserve the legacy of the great stallion Sugar Bars, a group of Quarter Horse breeders came together to develop the Sugar Bars Legacy Horse Sale. The sale was held at the historic Sheridan County Fairgrounds in Sheridan, Wyoming.

The weekend started out on Saturday with the futurity shows for yearlings, two- and three- year old horses that are graduates of past sales. Sunday started with the saddle horse preview, colt preview and a full house crowd for the 19th Annual sale. A special feature of this sale is the Wild Card. The Wild Card is choice of the entire weanling colts in the sale.

Top selling weanlings:

The Wild Card of the day was also the top selling weanling at $6,250. Lot 34, HR NU Shine Fanzee, 5/21 Palomino filly sired by Hes Busy Shinin X Cook N Oak from Haight Ranch, sold to Lance and Becky Bateman, Etna, Wyoming.

Lot 3, Boons Super Star, 4/21 Palomino filly sired by JS Pure Seduction X Sierras Superstar from Bar M Quarter Horses sold to Ron Volk and Karla McDonald, Lame Deer, Montana for $5,000.

Lot 26, Royal Champ DRR, 4/21 Bay Roan Stallion sired by Heza Blu Boon Champ X Cats Blue Star Bucks from Deer Run Ranch sold to Tom and Trina Curtin, Buffalo, Wyoming for $3,700.

Top yearling:

Lot 50, My Two Cents, 4/2020 Sorrel Gelding sired by Pure Jettin x San Catalina Sugar from 3D Quarter Horses sold to Gail Beebe, Custer, South Dakota for $4,500.

Top saddle horses:

Lot 63, DDD Tucks Trigger, 4/17 Red Dun gelding sired by JA Tuckerwood Frost X Dakota Drift from Broken Arrow Livestock sold to John Riewle, Douglas, Wyoming, for $16,750.

Lot 85, Driftin Rosewood, 4/12 Bay gelding sired by Sans Driftalong Leo X Tivios Jess King from Tye and Riley Curuchet sold to Thomas Dixon, Lance Creek, Wyoming for $16,500.

Lot 79, VLW Conquest Fire, 6/18 Blue Roan mare sired by Keepin The Fire Hot X Dash Outa Debt from Justin and Chris Bloomgren sold to Liz Alford Whitewater, Wisconsin for $11,500.

Lot 26, Royal Champ DRR, 4/21 Bay Roan Stallion from Deer Run Ranch topped the stud colts at the Sugar Bars sale.



HR NU Shine Fanzee was selected as the Wild Card at the 19th Annual Sugar Bars Legacy Horse sale.



Lot 63, DDD Tucks Trigger topped the saddle horses at the 19th Annual Sugar Bars Legacy Horse sale at $16,750.

