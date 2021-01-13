2020 Racing Champions Nominees

The 2020 AQHA Racing Champions Announcements will be held on January 14, 2021, on the eve of the Heritage Place Winter Mixed Sale at Heritage Place Sale Co. in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

The event celebrates the racing American Quarter Horse and horsemen, with the racing champions of 2020 announced live. In addition, horsemen and industry awards will be announced.

The live webcast of the awards ceremony can be viewed here.

The Association’s top priority is the safety of attendees and staff. The AQHA Racing Champions Announcements will be held in accordance with local, state and federal mandates. It is imperative to recognize there is an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 in any setting where people are present. AQHA will continue to monitor the situation. If any changes are made to the event, information will be published at http://www.aqha.com/racing.

The racing champion contenders can be viewed here.

The announcements will begin at 6 p.m.

The Winter Mixed Sale will be held January 15 and 16, and catalogs 691 horses.

–AQHA