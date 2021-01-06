2021 AQHA Member Experience Team on Location
While you enjoy some of your favorite equine events this spring, be sure to take advantage of the many AQHA services that can be handled for you by the AQHA Member Experience Team at some of those locations.
The American Quarter Horse Association Member Experience Team provides member services on site at select equine events each year. When visiting an AQHA Member Experience booth, please follow social-distancing protocols to protect yourself and the health of AQHA Member Experience professionals.
The AQHA Member Experience Team will be handling AQHA paperwork on site at select locations, including:
January 14 – 16: Heritage Place Winter Mixed Sale, Oklahoma City
January 29 – 30: Black Hills Stock Show Horse Sale, Rapid City, South Dakota
January 31 – February 6: Black Hills Stock Show Cinch Trade Show, Rapid City, South Dakota
February 1 – 4: AQHA Service Center at the Ohio Quarter Horse Association office, Columbus, Ohio; available by appointment only
February 16 – 21: Dixie National Quarter Horse Show, Jackson, Mississippi
February 27 – March 7: Arizona Sun Circuit, Scottsdale, Arizona
March 1 – 4: AQHA Service Center at the Ohio Quarter Horse Association office, Columbus, Ohio; available by appointment only
March 5 – 6: Lolli Brothers Horse Sales, Macon, Montana
March 12 – 13: Clovis Horse Sales, Levelland, Texas
More events will be added throughout the year. These events are subject to local, state and federal coronavirus mandates. For the most up-to-date Member Experience on-location schedule, visit http://www.aqha.com/member-experience-on-location.
The services offered include:
Purchase or renew a membership and get a FREE gift.
Transfer a horse, no matter how many owners, for only $25 per horse.*
Receive your registration certificates with expedited service, if all registration requirements are met.
Receive a free copy of the new 2021 AQHA Rulebook – available while supplies last.
*AQHA member pricing
Our team would love to speak with you, so be sure to stop by to get your AQHA-related questions answered or just to say hi!
For more information, visit http://www.aqha.com/member-experience-on-location.
AQHA News and information is a service of the American Quarter Horse Association. For more news and information, follow @AQHA on Twitter and visit http://www.aqha.com/news.
–AQHA
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
2021 AQHA Member Experience Team on Location
The American Quarter Horse Association Member Experience Team provides member services on site at select equine events each year. When visiting an AQHA Member Experience booth, please follow social-distancing protocols to protect yourself and the…