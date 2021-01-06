2021 AQHA Member Experience Team on Location

The American Quarter Horse Association Member Experience Team provides member services on site at select equine events each year. When visiting an AQHA Member Experience booth, please follow social-distancing protocols to protect yourself and the health of AQHA Member Experience professionals.

The AQHA Member Experience Team will be handling AQHA paperwork on site at select locations, including:

January 14 – 16: Heritage Place Winter Mixed Sale, Oklahoma City

January 29 – 30: Black Hills Stock Show Horse Sale, Rapid City, South Dakota

January 31 – February 6: Black Hills Stock Show Cinch Trade Show, Rapid City, South Dakota

February 1 – 4: AQHA Service Center at the Ohio Quarter Horse Association office, Columbus, Ohio; available by appointment only

February 16 – 21: Dixie National Quarter Horse Show, Jackson, Mississippi

February 27 – March 7: Arizona Sun Circuit, Scottsdale, Arizona

March 1 – 4: AQHA Service Center at the Ohio Quarter Horse Association office, Columbus, Ohio; available by appointment only

March 5 – 6: Lolli Brothers Horse Sales, Macon, Montana

March 12 – 13: Clovis Horse Sales, Levelland, Texas

More events will be added throughout the year. These events are subject to local, state and federal coronavirus mandates. For the most up-to-date Member Experience on-location schedule, visit http://www.aqha.com/member-experience-on-location.

The services offered include:

Purchase or renew a membership and get a FREE gift.

Transfer a horse, no matter how many owners, for only $25 per horse.*

Receive your registration certificates with expedited service, if all registration requirements are met.

Receive a free copy of the new 2021 AQHA Rulebook – available while supplies last.

*AQHA member pricing

Our team would love to speak with you, so be sure to stop by to get your AQHA-related questions answered or just to say hi!

For more information, visit http://www.aqha.com/member-experience-on-location.

AQHA News and information is a service of the American Quarter Horse Association.

