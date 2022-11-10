2022 Wrangler NFR to pay out $10.9 million

Haven Meged and his parents, Bart and Misty, after his round 9 win at the 2021 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. Jackie Jensen | Courtesy photo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association® and Las Vegas Events announced the 2022 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo® presented by Teton Ridge will see an increase in the payout at the world’s largest rodeo in December for the second consecutive year.



The Wrangler NFR, which is at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas Dec. 1-10, will have a record-setting competition payout of more than $10.9 million. This amount includes guaranteed prize money of $1.2 million for all NFR qualifiers and $9,700,098 in competition prize money.



Based on the updated purse in 2022, the increase will see round winners take home $28,914 per round and average winners earn $74,150. Each go-round will pay a total of $93,270, while the average total will pay $279,811 per event.



The stock contractor pay – which is 30% of the contestant payout – increased to $3,270,030.



Below, is a breakdown of this year’s payout at the Wrangler NFR.



2022 WRANGLER NFR PAYOUT



Total Prize Money: $10,900,098

Guaranteed Prize Money: $1,200,000

Competition Prize Money: $9,700,098



PER GO-ROUND, PER EVENT

1st: $28,914

2nd: $22,851

3rd: $17,255

4th: $12,125

5th: $7,462

6th: $4,664



Total payoff per event, per go-round: $93,270



AVERAGE PER EVENT

1st: $74,150

2nd: $60,159

3rd: $47,568

4th: $34,976

5th: $25,183

6th: $18,188

7th: $12,591

8th: $6,995



Total payoff for average per event: $279,811

–PRCA