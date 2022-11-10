2022 Wrangler NFR to pay out $10.9 million
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association® and Las Vegas Events announced the 2022 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo® presented by Teton Ridge will see an increase in the payout at the world’s largest rodeo in December for the second consecutive year.
The Wrangler NFR, which is at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas Dec. 1-10, will have a record-setting competition payout of more than $10.9 million. This amount includes guaranteed prize money of $1.2 million for all NFR qualifiers and $9,700,098 in competition prize money.
Based on the updated purse in 2022, the increase will see round winners take home $28,914 per round and average winners earn $74,150. Each go-round will pay a total of $93,270, while the average total will pay $279,811 per event.
The stock contractor pay – which is 30% of the contestant payout – increased to $3,270,030.
Below, is a breakdown of this year’s payout at the Wrangler NFR.
2022 WRANGLER NFR PAYOUT
Total Prize Money: $10,900,098
Guaranteed Prize Money: $1,200,000
Competition Prize Money: $9,700,098
PER GO-ROUND, PER EVENT
1st: $28,914
2nd: $22,851
3rd: $17,255
4th: $12,125
5th: $7,462
6th: $4,664
Total payoff per event, per go-round: $93,270
AVERAGE PER EVENT
1st: $74,150
2nd: $60,159
3rd: $47,568
4th: $34,976
5th: $25,183
6th: $18,188
7th: $12,591
8th: $6,995
Total payoff for average per event: $279,811
–PRCA