2025 Horse Roundup | A Path of Good Decisions

It’s in the quiet, unromanticized hours that horsemanship develops in those brave enough to chase it. And that’s been a guiding principle for every decision Isaac and Kit Johnson have made as they pursued careers as full-time horse trainers, first on their own, and later, together.

Cedar stays in a fenceline leading up to the Rockin’ X Ranch tell a quick story about the people who put them there: the standards here are high and this is a place where hard work drives everything we do. Isaac and Kit Johnson once lived a nomadic life out on the road before finally settling in Purcell, Oklahoma, the very heart and soul of horse country.

Both hail from big ranch country up north – Isaac from Utah and Kit from North Dakota – and the pair has infused their new home with everything they loved about the places that raised them. A faint northern accent is just one of their tells, but then they bring out horses with hooves the size of dinner plates and throw a buckaroo saddle on their back and it’s clear that their homes shaped them in some of the very best ways.

“We’ve been to a lot of places and seen a lot of different country, so we knew where we didn’t want to be,” Kit said. “Purcell kind of happened to us, but we love this country and we’ve grown to love this town. This is home for now, but our roots are up north and that’ll always be our backbone.”

In the last two years, the couple has taken their “home for now” and slowly transformed it into a functional horse ranch. They’ve put up miles of fencing and cleaned up trees, built stalls and leveled out an arena where horses learn about life, cattle and barrels.

Cat Attack

Both Isaac and Kit are lifelong students of the horse. And, as any good horseman knows, there’s no true destination when it comes to training, only the journey. The horses who have been part of that journey so far come from a wide range of bloodlines. But, most notably, the horses who have had the most profound influence on their success in recent years are by the late Jaguarr (Dash Ta Fame x Rosas Cantina CC).

“These Jaguarr horses have been a lot of fun because they’re so talented and trainable that they can do a lot of cool things,” Isaac said. “They all have the mental capacity to do whatever their rider has an interest in, and they’ll do it to the very best of their physical ability. That’s not necessarily true about all horses.”

The 2017 sorrel stud came out of Czar, Alberta, Canada, from Mill Iron Livestock which is owned and operated by Tyson and Del Bieleny. They believe in the athletic colts coming out of the Jaguarr bloodlines and, most importantly, they trust the program that Isaac and Kit have spent a lifetime putting together.

A four-year-old sorrel mare who shines like a brand-new penny is proof of both statements. Out of So Desired, a favorite mare from Mill Iron, Wyldcat is the first of Jaguarr’s offspring to compete and she’s been leaving her mark on the world. At the 2025 National Reined Cow Horse Association (NRCHA) Celebration of Champions, Isaac and Wyldcat made quite a showing in the Level 1 Open Derby. After three days of intense competition in Fort Worth, the pair finished second in the rein work in a tough group of trainers and cow horses.

“Wyldcat has the mental and physical ability to do anything; she’s the most trainable horse I’ve ever had,” Isaac said. “This mare will crawl on her belly to get after a cow. She’s unbelievably good on a cow and her papers say that she shouldn’t be because her sire is a racehorse.”

With a few more cow horse shows on the calendar, it won’t be long until Kit takes the reins and Wyldcat makes her debut as a barrel horse. A nod to her roots in both disciplines, Wyldcat’s early success is a testament to the genetics that Tyson and Del believe could be the next big movers and shakers in the horse industry.

In that same vein of thought, a stallion by the name of Wolverrine is carving his own path of success at barrel futurities. Wolverrine is also out of Lisa Lockhart’s iconic Rosas Cantina CC, and his daddy – The Goodbye Lane – is a leading barrel horse sire who goes back to Dash Ta Fame on his bottom side, just like Jaguarr.

The charismatic five-year-old has fewer than 15 competitive runs under his saddle but he’s already added over $30,000 to his lifetime earnings (LTE).

“People make the comment all the time about how you don’t ride papers, but once you start riding horses that are bred a certain way you understand why those studs are sought after and how weanlings can sell for so much money,” Kit said. “I have a lot of respect for the people who have mastered the art of making the right crosses. It’s another entire study of the horse industry and I find it really intriguing.”

Even though everything at the Rockin’ X doesn’t bear the Mill Iron brand, they’ve been bringing a lot of attention to the operation recently. It shouldn’t be surprising that a well-bred horse initially brought Isaac and Kit together.

They Call Her Q

“I remember when I was starting a lot of two-year-olds for Bill and Deb Myers and I kept hearing about this cowboy who they said was some sort of ‘magic man’ with horses,” Kit said. “When I was first introduced to him, we got to talking about bloodlines and I figured since he was a cowboy that he wouldn’t care anything about barrel horse pedigrees.”

Kit told Isaac that she liked crosses that went back to Frenchmans Guy and Corona Cartel. She was surprised to find that Isaac owned Waltz With Me Cowboy who boasts both barrel horse giants on her papers. The 2014 mare is by Cowboys Cartel and out of Waltz With Me Guys who is a daughter of Frenchmans Guy. While they joke that the buckskin mare sealed the deal for Kit, there’s no doubt Isaac’s exceptional taste in horses truly was a selling point.

On paper, the mare they call Q still belongs to Isaac but it’s obvious that she is Kit’s horse now. This year the mare dropped a spunky colt by Wolverrine. They call him Badger and he’s one of the few horses on their place that solely belongs to Isaac and Kit.

Many unique life experiences taught the couple how to work with anything attached to the end of a lead rope. That has given them an edge when it comes to operating Rockin’ X.

“We’ve made so many connections over the years that we have horses come in from all over the country,” Kit said. “Our bread and butter is starting colts and getting a good foundation on them so they can go and do whatever it is their owner wants them to.”

Kit rode for big name performance horse ranches while Isaac was traveling the globe with renowned clinician Buck Branaman.

“I always wanted to be a good cowboy and that drove me to make really good horses who could do a job well and to have those horses understand the job and enjoy it,” Isaac said. “Doing a lot of cowboying, I knew I needed to get somewhere to refine some things and get more knowledge.”

Showing cow horses was the key. Getting a horse ready for the showpen made them all the more effective when doing the job the competition was modeled after. That philosophy carries on today as they strive to make good using horses that can do anything asked of them and at the same time, they’re happy, healthy and willing to do it.

Merging his experience on the road with Buck and the performance horse industry has been tricky for Isaac. It’s taken a lot of years of trial and error on his own and spending time with top cow horse trainers, but he’s ultimately boiled things down to one basic principle.

“I’m trying to help a horse make good decisions when I ask them something,” Isaac said. “They can make wrong decisions, and I’ll just keep asking questions until they make good ones. If I shut down their decisions when they’re wrong, then they’ll quit making decisions and things will get hard.”

No matter if you’re facing a panel of judges or the clock, riders get one shot to show what they can do on a horse. Knowing this, Kit and Isaac have created training methods tailored to horses, customers and the competition they’re facing while still giving a horse ample room and time to figure things out at their own pace. It’s a unique approach that likely plays out more than most realize.

“I want to be able to ask my horse for 100 percent of his effort and that horse still make good, small and calm decisions when he’s going as fast as he can,” Isaac said.

The result? Horses that can work cattle at home or a competition and then fire down an alley on a barrel pattern. And most of those horses can be trusted to pack around 8-month-old Axel who’s lucky enough to have horse trainers for parents.

“It’s really fun to go to shows and races with Isaac; we can bounce ideas back and forth and ride each other’s horses when we need to,” Kit said. “Isaac is a big-time watcher, and he can learn a lot from just sitting at a barrel race with me. I like having a teammate to go home with me and help me try new things that he noticed when I was busy with Axel or getting my horse ready to run.”

Neither one could imagine training horses without the other. It’s a synergetic relationship that’s slowly but surely forging a new path in the industry.

Horseman’s Academy

As Kit and Isaac were seeking their own place in the horse industry, they came up with an idea. They called it The Rockin’ X Horseman’s Academy. After being on the road together, they often got asked for recommendations for trainers in different areas of the country.

“That was a tough question because we wanted to recommend people we trusted and knew would do a good job,” Kit said. “We realized that we needed to create a network of people like that and offer them all the knowledge that we’d built up.”

The very first Horseman’s Academy was a big undertaking, but it was also an overwhelming success. A selection process brought in students for a month at a time, many stayed for the entire five months the program ran while others came for one or two months. Horses were never in short supply as Kit and Isaac’s network sent them in by the droves.

“Each student had five horses they worked every day, and it was super successful,” Kit said. “We had an amazing group of students, and we made a lot of friends and even more connections through it.”

Even though the Academy has changed since its inception in 2021, the goal remains the same – figure out what horse people need and help as many as possible.

“With our growing family and desire to compete, we’ve scaled down to weekend camps and traveling for clinics,” Kit said. “We’re hoping to host the academy at home in the future and create a very immersive experience where students live and breathe horses while they’re here.”

Their plan is to pair students and horses together while also bringing in people from every corner of the industry to educate and inspire their students to approach horse training holistically.

Kit and Isaac aspire to create horses and people who know no limits when it comes to their potential. And it looks like they’re on track to do exactly that.