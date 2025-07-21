2025 Horse Roundup | Colt Starting Basics 

Isabella and a group of foals raised on the Koller Ranch.

A good horse starts with a good foundation. A good foundation is established by a capable colt starter. TMI All Around Horses and Bar NT Ranch and Performance Horses offer practical advice for anyone seeking to improve their colt starting skills.

TMI All Around Horses

TMI All Around Horses is owned by Teal, Matt and Isabella Koller. The Koller Ranch was homesteaded in 1913 near Edgemont, South Dakota, and on which the fifth generation is currently being raised. Matt and Teal Koller and their 13-year-old daughter Isabella have a small commercial herd of Angus cattle and a horse breeding and training program. Matt was raised on his family’s ranch but is a wildland firefighter for Denali National Park. Matt spends most of his summers away from home but helps start colts as he can. Their Quarter Horse breeding program consists mostly of cow and running bloodlines, including High Brow Cat, Colonel Freckles, Shining Spark, Paddy’s Irish Whiskey, Dash For Cash, Corona Cartel, and Special Effort, just to name a few. They usually raise 4-6 colts per year, and most are sold as weanlings.

Teal grew up in Utah and around horses. Her parents worked for a company helping youth get into the outdoors, later branching out on their own, teaching kids how to ride horses. “It wasn’t just dude riding,” Koller said. “It was catching your horse, saddling your horse, and riding and riding well.” The family had about 30 head of nice geldings any inexperienced rider could get on and have success. Koller and her dad sat down a while back and figured they’d had over 100 head of horses through their program. By riding this many horses growing up, Koller learned a lot about feel and disposition. Koller said she’s always felt fortunate to get to ride a lot of different horses and have them teach her at such a young age.

Koller rode racehorses into her teens and twenties and started riding more colts when she got into her 30s. She studied and took a lot of Ray Hunt and Buck Brannaman philosophies with her into her colt starting program. She reminds her clients she is here for the horse, not the timeline, when people call her to start a colt. She prides herself in creating confident horses. Her clients are able to go on with them and give them a job because the horses want to work well for them, and they trust the rider to keep them safe.

Kollers’ daughter Isabella rides fantastically and is just starting her first colt she bought from her parents a couple of years ago.

Koller rides a few outside horses for other people, but she is very selective and particular about what she will ride for the community. She has a stallion she calls Genuine Lil Moonshine, a Grandson of Cats Moonshine, Smart Little Lena and Doc’s Hickory. Most of the outside horses she rides now have been sired by him. She said the minds on their colts make them easy for her to work with. They have been kind and willing. Bred with a lot of retention, they pick up on instruction and progress quickly. Koller said when she used to ride a lot for the public, she would keep notes on the different bloodlines and attributes of the pedigrees, so she could go back and get ideas of what a particular individual might do. A mare is the one that raises and nurtures, so the colt is likely to be similar in nature to the mare, no matter the disposition of the stallion.

Koller and her family have gotten away from starting two-year-olds under saddle, opting to wait until their bodies are more mature. Kollers do groundwork, saddling and ponying during their two-year-old year instead.

“Time is a people problem,” said Koller, “not a horse problem.” A good ground foundation the fall of their two-year-old year she believes is good timing. Sacking them out and packing with a pack saddle is a good way to start building muscles, tendons and ligaments without the risk of stressing juvenile joints.

Koller likes to build a good foundation up to that first ride in the round pen, kick them out for winter, then go back over fundamentals to build up strength again as a three-year-old. She finds they come back more coordinated, and better fit for carrying weight. Kollers introduce a bit into the horse’s mouth a little closer to three.

Koller’s halter breaking process, “is the most important part of setting a colt up for success,” she said. “We also think that giving our horses jobs on the ranch is an ideal situation for them to grasp new ideas and for keeping their minds engaged.”

It all goes back to the concept of forward motion. Koller starts her process while they are still on the mare in the last week before weaning. “We will turn the mare out for a couple of hours and work towards getting those colts comfortable facing us, like you do in the round pen with an older horse when you start one.” They want that to be their first training step; everything builds off of them facing.

“Most colts come to us fairly gentle, but those that don’t still tend to pick up on this quickly. We like to use a soft lariat, with the ideal situation, they are trusting enough for us to slide it over their heads while they are faced up.”

“Some of them we do need to rope, but we try to do this in as calm a manner as possible. Once the neck rope is on, we go to the drive forward idea, then learn to follow the feel, body language as much as anything, into facing back up. We always move toward their hip and drive forward.

“In the early stages, it doesn’t look like much and isn’t the fastest way to do it by any means,” Koller said, “but within a day or two they will follow quietly behind on a loose line.” The great part of teaching the drive method instead of the traditional pull until moving forward and releasing, is when you go to trailer loading and going through gates, you have the drive tool to go back to, gaining that forward motion. It has also really decreased the incidents of horses hanging back. They know that forward means release.

Koller said the reason they start the first few days while they are still on the mare is “after a short session, we can give their momma back and that seems to help boost their confidence in the trainer, as well. We can also use the mare to help with teaching trailer loading. The more we can do to boost their confidence in the beginning, the better.”

Koller ropes them around the middle to prepare them for a saddle and a cinch around their bellies. She ponies them in the round pen from a broke horse, getting above them. When she has something that wants to buck with her, she makes it hard for them. She immediately shuts them down. She quotes Ray Hunt, “I make the right thing easy and the wrong thing hard.” She said it’s her philosophy with her horses, and even in raising her daughter.

“Something often overlooked,” Koller said, “is the mental aspect of the trainer. Staying mentally tough and not getting frustrated is key to being able to give the horse the best background. And you need to know your limits and know how many you are capable of getting around every day successfully.”

Koller spends miles outside trotting and loping and creating a feel where they want to stay balanced and square in a forward motion and create strong smooth transitions from walk to trot, trot to lope, lope to trot, trot to walk. Koller wants them soft in the face, the body, the ribs and the hips. In her opinion, horses should be able to lope off in each lead when asked. She then takes them into the arena.

Koller has been starting colts for about 25 years and while she used to ride 6-8 a day, she said now three is enough for her.

Bar NT Ranch and Performance Horses

Mike and Liz Burtenshaw of Sheridan, Wyoming run a similar horse training program, Bar NT Ranch and Performance Horses. Training horses has been their main business and source of income for about two years. They also use their outside horses for day working and tending their own yearlings, giving their horses plenty of exposure.

Burtenshaw grew up watching his dad, Shawn run several different ranches in Idaho, Nevada and Wyoming. He grew up ranching and wanting to be a cowboy. His dad got him started training colts as he always had outside horses in to work with. Shawn did some showing and played a bit in the cow horse world, too.

He began training with his dad when he was about 15, and moved to Kimball, Nebraska at 19 working under Mo Forbes’s direction at the Y3 Arena. Burtenshaw credits Forbes and his father for being his biggest influences in his horse training career. “Mo was one guy that really showed me a lot of the good old tricks.”

Liz was raised in Corvallis, Montana and began helping with the horses as soon as she started dating Mike.

Burtenshaws run all customer horses together in a pasture, bringing them in every morning like a cavvy, tying them up, and going down the line working with each one. They feel it’s better for the horse both mentally and physically to be turned out at the end of every day rather than to be stalled. Mike said the horses seem happier and it makes the training easier.

Burtenshaw’s program requires a horse to come somewhat halter broke. Burtenshaw goes to the round pen first for groundwork and to put the first rides on.

Time in the round pen depends on the horse. He likes the horse to understand what he’s asking of them, and he wants them to be soft when he asks them to be. They introduce the colt to a real job they might see later in their life. Burtenshaw tries to prepare a lot of his horses to rope, as he has a lot of ranching clients.

If he has a smaller two-year-old, he’ll take them and do what the horse can handle. He will take the horse slower and try to keep it very simple. A bigger three-year-old can handle bigger and longer days.

Burtenshaw said he can give a horse a good start in 60 days. Either they go home and go to work, or they go home to get turned out and brought back in the spring. They usually remember what they’ve learned, and they progress quickly.

Burtenshaw’s methods evolve as he gets older, finding different ways to approach different horses. His main goal with any outside horse he starts is to make a solid ranch horse with a performance edge.

Burtenshaw jokes, “I have studied the Y3 horsemanship! I’ve always thought there’s something about being on the Y3 and being down around Kimball with the good cowboys I was around.” If you stick around long enough, it sure helps you figure out how to be a cowboy and a good horse trainer.”