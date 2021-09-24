TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Sept. 10, 2021

Location: Mobridge Livestock, Mobridge, SD

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

14 Five Arrow Weanlings – $3,621

5 Broken Heart Ranch Weanlings – $3,600

5 Booth Ranch Weanlings – $1,940

5 Booth Ranch Yearlings – $2,600

10 Mollman Ranch Weanlings – $3,005

2 Tale Bar Quarter Horses Weanlings – $1,000

6 Bender Ranch Weanlings – $2,216

Five Arrow Quarter Horses, Broken Heart Ranch, Booth Quarter Horses and Mollman Quarter Horses presented the 22nd Annual Dakota Breeders Classic Horse sale on Sept. 10. Guest consignors this year were Tale Bar Quarter Horses and Bender Ranch.

This was an excellent set of weanling colts with a handful of yearlings. These horses have proven genetics that have gone on to be very successful in the barrel pen and roping arena along with excellent ranch horses. The breeders that put this sale together are dedecated to the horse industry and the success is showing through with a huge crowd on hand and very successful sale.

Lot 2, FA Doc Hollywood, May 2021 Palomino stud colt by PC Leatherwood x PC Fire N Smoak and out of a Genuine Doc O Lena x Genuine Doc mare from Five Arrow Quarter Horses to Brenda Harrison, Plano, TX for $9,250

Lot 14, FA Footloose, June 2021 Palomino filly by FA Pendleton Frost x PC Leatherwood and mare sired by PC Frosty Drifter x PC Boston Bob from Five Arrow Quarter Horses to Shawna Winland, Cambridge Ohio for $7,000.

Lot 5, FA Moonstruck, May 2021 Buckskin stud colt by PC Frosty Drifter x PC Boston Bob and mare sired by Gringo Pistolero x Playgun from Five Arrow Quarter Horses to Sonny Sandquist, Trail City, SD for $6,250.

Lot 31, Tomis Faith Shines, Apr. 2021 Bay filly by VF Corona Smashed x Obsessed With Corona and Pale Moonglow x WC Driftwood Buck mare from Page Mollman to Jerry Weeks, Gering, NE for $5,250.

Lot 10, FA Pretty Woman, May 2021 Red Dun Mare by FA Pendleton Frost x PC Leatherwood and PC Leatherwood x PC Fire N Smoak mare from Five Arrow Quarter Horses to Shawna Winland, Cambridge Ohio for $5,000.

Lot 17, BHR Frosted Flakes, May 2021 Grey stud colt by BHR Super Frost x Frenchmans Guy and out of a Looking for Chicks x Chicks Beduino mare from Broken Heart Ranch to Casey Cronin, Gettysburg, SD for $4,500

Lot 35, Dakotas Pick, Apr. 2021 Buckskin filly sired by Caseys Pick x Sixes Pick out of a CM Dynamite Frost x Doc O Dynamite mare from Page Mollman selling to Corey Cronin, Gettysburg, SD for $4,500.