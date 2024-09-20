24th Annual RQHBA Horse Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk, Dan Piroutek

Date of Sale: Aug. 25, 2024

Location: Beslers’ Cadillac Ranch, Belle Fourche, SD

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar



Averages:

43 Weanling colts – $3,001

11 Saddle horses – $11,477

7 Yearling & 2 year old prospects – $4,575

3 Ponies – $4,307





The Ranchers Quarter Horse Breeders Association held their 24th Annual Production Horse Sale at Beslers’ Cadillac Ranch near Belle Fourche, SD. RQHBA was organized in 2000 when a group of SD Quarter Horse breeders grouped together to market their foals. This sale has evolved into a highly recognized Performance and Prospect sale. Along with the sale is a futurity show for returning yearling, two year old and three year old colts that have sold in previous sales.



Top weanlings

Lot 31, Boons Gotta Guy, May 2024 buckskin stallion by Cowboys Boon A 411 x Gotta Sweet Leo from Mailoux Quarter Horses to Travis Mills, Gillette, WY for $7,000.



Lot 36, Boons Coyote Bar, May 2024 red dun stallion by Cowboys Boon A411 x Coyote Colonel from Mailoux Quarter Horses x to Travis Mills, Gillette, WY for $5,500.



Lot 10, Boonsmal Drifter, May 2024 bay roan stallion by Quioxote Boonsmal x Sir Bea Cowboy from Long Quarter Horses to Tim & Linda Burch, Alzada, MT for $5,000.



Lot 25, Rodeo Rope N Ride, May 2024 bay roan stallion by Rodeo Roan Express x Pat Cowan from Bender Ranch Quarter Horses to Gregory and Jolene Medill, Eckert, CO for $5,000.



Lot 49, WSG Whiskey N Streakn, May 2024 bay roan filly by Flings First Memorie x Irish Pay from Gray’s Diamond G Ranch to LeAnn Bender, Mobridge, SD for $5,000.



Top Saddle horses

Lot 7, RS Mister Badger, 2021 bay gelding by DT Shiner x Badger Two Watch from Tee and Alex Hale to Allen Walton, Bluff Dale, TX for $17,500.



Lot 46, Beckwith Gunsmoke, 2020 dun gelding by Play Gunsmoke x Beckwith Playboy from Crago / Schmidt Quarter Horses to Tom Mills, Gillette, WY for $16,500.



Lot 59, Cowboys French Guy, 2018 chestnut gelding by Sir Bea Cowboy x Dutchmans Guy from Jason and Nellie Duprel to Poppe Cattle Co., Fallon, MT for $15,000.



Top Yearling

Lot 63, Hashtag Im Sweetnuff, 2023 palomino filly by Ruffin Em Up x Hashtags from Bar M Quarter Horses to Casey Hilsop, Piedmont, SD for $12,750.



