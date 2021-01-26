60 Animals to sell: Black Hills Stock Show Bucking Horse and Bull Sale

The annual Sutton Bucking Horse and Bull Sale will take place on Friday, Feb. 5 as part of the activities at the Black Hills Stock Show.

Thirty-eight horses and twenty-two bulls will be up for sale. All of the bucking stock are owned by Sutton Rodeo Company; most of the horses are coming six-year-olds, said Nate Morrison, owner of The Breeders Connection and organizer of this year’s sale.

A sale preview, complete with concessions and a cash bar, begins at 10 am with the sale to follow at 11 am. Each animal will be bucked during the sale; the “jackpot” for the riders is not sanctioned by any organization and includes $1,000 added money per event, with 100 percent payback to the winners.

The sale will be bigger this year than in past years, Morrison said, due to the cancellation of the Bennie Binion Bucking Horse and Bull Sale traditionally held during the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, because of Covid-19. “As far as your PRCA stock contractors,” Morrison said, “that NFR sale is where they purchase their stock.”

Because there was no auction, some of the bulls that would have sold at the Binion sale will be sold at the Sutton sale instead. “Some of the bulls on this sale I would have selected for the NFR sale,” said Morrison, who serves as general manager of the Binion sale, hand picking the animals that are consigned at that sale.

All of the horses consigned have NFR bloodlines or have bucked at the NFR, Morrison said. The horses are young enough that the Suttons haven’t bucked them, so there may be some diamonds in the rough. “One of their superstars might be on the sale.”

“Every horse consigned has NFR bloodlines, and when you’re looking at raising NFR horses, that’s one of the things you look at. The Sutton sale is a great opportunity for buyers.”

Some of the bloodlines represented include descendants of Justin Boots, the stallion that was sire and grandsire to multiple NFR horses and the sire of the 2012 PRCA Saddle Bronc of the Year. Morrison calls Justin Boots the “backbone of the Sutton breeding program.”

The only stud consigned for the Feb. 5 sale is Shade of Lunatic, a registered son of Burch’s saddle bronc, Lunatic Fringe, who made multiple trips to the NFR. Lunatic Fringe is also the sire of Lunatic from Hell, the 2018 PRCA Saddle Bronc of the Year, and Cervi Rodeo’s Womanizer, the 2020 PRCA Saddle Bronc of the Year. Five of Shade of Lunatic’s foals, from his 2015 colt crop, are also consigned.

Chuckulator, a saddle bronc owned by Sutton Rodeo, is only one of six horses to win both the PRCA Saddle Bronc of the Year and the Saddle Bronc of the NFR in the same year (2012). Some of his five-year-old daughters will be up for auction. Chuckulator’s dam, #611 Midnight Star, is a daughter of Mr. T, a Tooke-bred stallion from Bud Dancy. Mr. T genetics are also in some of the bloodlines at the sale.

Ty Breuer rides Chuckulator at the 2017 Badlands Circuit Finals Rodeo in Minot, N.D. Chuckulator’s offspring will be for sale at the upcoming Bucking Horse and Bull Sale in Rapid City Feb. 5. Photo by Peggy Gander/Cowboy Images



Sons and daughters of Crystalyx, a sire in the Sutton Rodeo program, are among those horses consigned. The horse, an NFR bareback horse and multiple Badlands Circuit Horse of the Year and the Finals, is the sire to Sweet Emotion, a 2020 NFR saddle bronc.

Four pickup horses are also on the sale list. Brent Sutton, who picked up at the 2020 Wrangler National Finals, is consigning one of the pickup horses he rode at the Finals last December. Pickup men Donnie Moore and Luke Newsam are also selling pickup horses; Moore consigned two of them and Newsam one. They will be exhibited as the men ride them to pick up during the jackpot.

This is the first time in several years bulls have been included on the sale, Morrison said.

Rodeo Rapid City and the BHSS feature several events in addition to the sale. Xtreme Bulls kicks off the action on Jan. 29, with Xtreme Broncs on the 30th. American Freestyle Bullfights take place during the day on Feb. 4 and the afternoon of Feb. 5. Rodeo Rapid City takes place Feb. 4-6 at 7:30 pm each night, plus a 1:30 pm matinee on Feb. 6.

There is no admission fee to the sale.