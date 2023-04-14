A True Horseman: 2022 SDQHA Show Trainer Randy Guggisberg 

A deep passion for horses, thirst for knowledge, hard work and high standards, along with the best of mentors and some incredible horses have shaped Randy Guggisberg’s career as a trainer and showman. The Hartley, Iowa native was named the South Dakota Quarter Horse Association’s 2022 Show Trainer of the year.

Randy grew upon a farm, and very early on he developed a strong fascination with horses.

“Ever since I can remember I always wanted to be a cowboy and a horse trainer,” he said. “Since I was little that’s all I wanted to do. I guess maybe it was because I was one of the last generation of kids who grew up on the Lone Ranger, Roy Rogers and Trigger. My folks were not in the horse business; in my family I am a first generation horseman. I really can’t explain the draw to horses, but I have always felt it.”

Randy’s childhood was not without horses.

“We had farm horses and ponies and participated in 4H,” he said. “I learned in 4-H what a lead was. I competed in High School Rodeo for a few years, rode bucking horses and did a little bit of team roping. I always wanted to know more and get better all the time.”

Randy moved to Rapid City, South Dakota to attend college. It was there that he met Donald Schnoor, Jim Leach, and Casey Vaughn, all who proved to be highly influential in his life.

“They took me under their wing,” he said. “I was hungry for knowledge, and I wanted to be in the horse industry.”

Randy was quick to state that his mentors and clients and their horses are the only reason that it was possible for him to receive this award.

“I have been very fortunate,” he said. “I am also thankful for my years growing up on the farm and that my folks gave me the work ethic they did. Many long time clients have always made sure that I had good horses to ride. ”

Two of Randy’s most influential mentors have been Darren Miller from Colorado and Steve Wolfe from Arizona.

“I met Steve in Billings at the horse sale in 2012,” he said. “He changed my whole world. Steve is a good friend of Bob Avila, and through Steve I have had the opportunity to ride with some great reining trainers in Arizona. I talk to Steve almost every day, even more than I talk to my folks. He’s in his early seventies and has trained horses for a living and he has been very successful. He has helped me build my program. Both Steve and Darren are always very honest in what they tell me.”

“I’ve been involved with horses all my life and I’ve had a lot of people come to me looking for advice,” said Steve Wolfe, Randy’s friend and mentor. “A lot of them just want to get a few tips so they can go out and make a buck. Randy is a true horseman. He has a thirst for knowledge, he’s a true student of the horse, he is passionate about training horses, and has a true love of horses. It’s his life.”

Steve has watched Randy grow as a trainer over the decade of their friendship.

“Most of all I have seen him connect with horses,” Steve said. “He doesn’t use them as a tool, he has a relationship with them. He does use his horses; I’ve seen him go brand calves on a show horse. That’s part of what makes Randy unique among trainers; in a day when most guys specialize in one thing, he can do it all. It is also good for the horses, it keeps a horse sharp to get him outside in the hills, not just be ridden in an arena day after day.”

As well as being an apt student of his mentors, Randy is also a student of the horse. He learns from every horse he rides.

“I have a lot of respect for horses as individuals,” he said. “I try to do my best for everyone who brings me a horse to ride, whether it’s a two year old destined to be a ranch horse or a top reining prospect.”

With his background in rodeo, Randy said that it took him a while to realize that he didn’t have to ride every horse that came to him.

“There’s a big difference between a horse that bucks a little when you start him and a bronc,” he said. “At first, I wasn’t scared to ride anything, I didn’t know it was an option not to. But my mentors encouraged me to be choosier. I’ve learned that the good ones are born that way.”

Randy said that customers’ expectations sometimes differ from their horses’ abilities, and it’s up to him to be honest about and find the best in each horse that comes to him for training.

“I try to do my best work for everyone,” he said. “But just because he’s the best horse in the barn doesn’t make him a show horse. I know this firsthand, as a breeder myself. I’ve raised some really good colts but they don’t all make show horses. I have a tremendous roping mare that has the best of reining bloodlines, but reining wasn’t her deal. She was bored loping circles. She loves to rope though.”

Randy has grown his own breeding program since he bought his first broodmare in 2006. He now has eleven daughters of top reining stallions in his barn, nine of which have NRHA earnings.

“If you invest in the absolute best stock you can afford and feed them the best feed available, they will take care of you,” he said.

Randy is also conscientious about the details that make a difference.

“Randy keeps his horses in good shape,” Steve said. “He is very particular with shoeing; you have to be in this business. He understands horses’ feet.”

“It’s the little things that make a big difference,” Randy said. “For instance, providing very good arena footing saves trips to the vet and keeps the horses sound.”

Randy still gets back to his parents’ farm in Iowa to help out, but he loves his home in South Dakota.

“What better place could there be to train horses?” he asked. “There are so many great people here. I have great clientele; I have been very lucky to have such great mentors and clients through the years.”

But even more, it’s the relationships with the horses that keep him getting back in the saddle every day.

“I have a four year old colt in the barn right now that is very talented,” Randy said. “Every day since the third time I rode him, he nickers at me when he sees me. The worse of a day I’m having, the harder he nickers.”

“It’s an odd calling, but that’s how I know God is real,” Randy said. “He wouldn’t have put us on this earth if we were not able to have this connection with horses.”