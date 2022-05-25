Another World Famous Miles City Bucking Horse Sale is in the Books

Houston Brown, won the the Miles City 2022 PRCA Extreme Bronc Match! His 91.5 point ride was a highlight of the day, and we know the $9,300+ he took home will help propel him up the PRCA Saddle Bronc standings.

The whole event was a resounding success starting with our Thursday concert and following through into the full weekend of events. The Friday night PRCA Permit SB Challenge was a first time event for us, and it proved to be a crowd favorite. Saturday featured the open bucking horse sale as well as the Bucking Horse Futurity. We saw some big money being spent to buy some of the best bucking horses around. One of the best, brought $43,000!

Pari-mutuel horse racing was available on 7 days throughout the month of May this year and we saw some great horse racing action! Our tradeshow was the biggest it has ever been and was enjoyed by thousands of people.

Downtown Miles City hosted a multitude of events for the whole family including the World Famous Miles City Bucking Horse Sale Parade on Saturday, a Quick Draw Art contest and, of course, the always popular street dances in the evening!

We certainly want to thank all our wonderful sponsors that make all this happen, especially our major sponsors and our daily sponsors who all contribute so much to make this a “go to” event for so many.

And, last but certainly not least, our heartfelt thanks to all the fans of the World Famous Miles City Bucking Horse Sale who come to have a great time here every year!

We really appreciate you!! We pledge to make the 2023 version of the World Famous Miles City Bucking Horse Sale even better!!

–Miles City Bucking Horse Sale