APHA’s first e-show is in the books

In an innovative move to offer a competitive atmosphere and quality, constructive feedback from a carded APHA judge, APHA unveiled its new E-Shows virtual showing program last month—just a few weeks later, the first E-Show is in the books and exhibitors from 25 states and five countries made it a hit.

The inaugural show offered 10 classes, and each of the 122 entries were given private, detailed, constructive critiques from judge Sandy Jirkovsky. The virtual show paid out a total of $4,270 to top-placing exhibitors, as well.

View full results from E-Show #1 at apha.com/showing/e-shows.

Money-earners’ videos are linked to their results listing, and scoresheets for each class are available. Congratulations to the following High-Point Champions:

Overall High-Point Exhibitor: Reese Byers

Reese earned a total of nine E-Show points with horses An The Winner Is, his 2018 sorrel overo gelding, and Hot Krymsun Lady, a 2012 sorrel overo mare owned by Sawyer Byers. He competed in halter, hunt-seat equitation, hunter under saddle, showmanship, Western horsemanship and Western pleasure. A minimum of five classes entered was required for this award.

High-Point Paint Horse Exhibitor: Ruby Voortmeyer

Ruby showed Back That Up, a 2009 sorrel overo gelding owned by Shawnee Wayman, and the duo earned 11 E-Show points in hunt-seat equitation, hunter under saddle and showmanship. A minimum of three classes entered was required for this award.

Special thanks to class sponsors in E-Show #1: Horse Show Closet, Umberger Show Horses and Cutting Horse Training Online.

Upcoming E-Shows

Visit the APHA website for details about upcoming E-Shows by APHA.

The next E-Show starts April 10 and runs through April 20. We’ve expanded classes for this show (including color classes, select walk-trot events, roping and more) and we’ve modified our entry fee pricing — $25 per class, with an optional $25 evaluation fee to receive detailed judge feedback on your performance. Get full details and enter at apha.com/showing/e-shows.

To get started, visit the website above to purchase your class entry in the E-Show, then review details for videoing your class and download the pattern, practice and record your go. Upload your video to APHA, and after judging is complete, you’ll receive an email with results and a check if you place in the payout.

–Paint Horse Journal