AQHA: 2024 Wrangler Women of Influence Nominations Now Open

Nominations for the Wrangler Women of Influence Class of 2024 are now open and will close June 17, 2024.

In alignment with the values of Wrangler and the American Quarter Horse Association, the Wrangler Women of Influence Award is presented annually to four women whose character, vision and perseverance have impacted the industry and those around them.

2024 honorees will be celebrated in November at the Wrangler Women of Influence Reception at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City. Winners will be featured in The American Quarter Horse Journal, on aqha.com and on AQHA social platforms.

To submit a nomination, meet the Class of 2023 or for more information, visit http://www.aqha.com/wrangler-women-of-influence .

