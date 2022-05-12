AQHA and NHSRA Relaunches Horse of the Year Program

The American Quarter Horse Association is proud to partner with the National High School Rodeo Association on the Horse of the Year program. Each year, AQHA will provide awards for state and provincial NHSRA participants, with Horse of the Year recognition in both the male and female rodeo divisions. AQHA will also recognize the top horses of the year at the National Junior High Finals Rodeo and National High School Finals Rodeo.

To nominate a registered horse, participants must have a current AQHYA membership and compete on a registered American Quarter Horse at an NHSRA-sanctioned rodeo. The NHSRA member does not have to be the recorded owner of the horse according to AQHA records. Horses must be nominated in the membership system prior to the completion of your state finals at the NJHFR or NHSFR contestant check-in. Contestants will need to note which horse they will be riding for the events they qualified for.

Horses can be nominated through the NHSRA membership profile and points will be tracked by the name of the horse and the contestant riding that horse. Awards will be given out at the National Junior High Finals Rodeo, which is slated for June 19-25 in Perry, Georgia, and the National High School Finals Rodeo, scheduled for July 17-23 in Gillette, Wyoming.

If you do not have a current AQHYA membership, you can join or renew at http://www.aqha.com/membership-form . The awards will be divided between two divisions, Junior High and High School. See the full list of awards below:

Junior High Division:

Junior High AQHA Cowboy’s Horse of the Year: Slone Trophy Saddle and a $750 check from AQHA

Junior High AQHA Cowgirl’s Horse of the Year: Slone Trophy Saddle and a $750 check from AQHA

Junior High Reserve AQHA Cowboy’s Horse of the Year: Professional’s Choice Saddle Pad and a $500 check from AQHA

Junior High Reserve AQHA Cowgirl’s Horse of the Year: Professional’s Choice Saddle Pad and a $500 check from AQHA

High School Division:

High School Cowboy’s AQHA Horse of the Year: Slone Trophy Saddle and a $1,000 check from AQHA

High School Cowgirl’s AQHA Horse of the Year: Slone Trophy Saddle and a $1,000 check from AQHA

High School Reserve AQHA Cowboy’s Horse of the Year: Professional’s Choice Saddle Pad and a $750 check from AQHA

High School Reserve AQHA Cowgirl’s Horse of the Year: Professional’s Choice Saddle Pad and a $750 check from AQHA

To learn more about NHSRA, visit http://www.nhsra.com .

