AQHA Convention Moving to Las Vegas

Each spring, the American Quarter Horse Association holds an annual convention that all members and horse enthusiasts from around the world are invited to attend. AQHA recently signed an agreement with the South Point Hotel & Casino to host convention in Las Vegas through 2027.

Here are the future dates:

March 15-18, 2024

March 28-31, 2025

March 13-16, 2026

March 12-15, 2027

The Convention is hosted to allow attendees to focus on business initiatives, including committee and council meetings; reviewing member-submitted rule-change proposals; interviewing, nominating and electing new AQHA directors; and electing the AQHA Executive Committee.

Approximately 1,000 highly engaged AQHA members attend the Association’s Convention. Attendees include the AQHA Executive Committee, directors, committee and council members, members, guest speakers and horse lovers who are highly engaged in AQHA’s governance process and the equine industry. By attending Convention, individuals have an opportunity to make an impact on the future of American Quarter Horses, AQHA and the equine industry.

For more information on the AQHA Convention, visit http://www.aqha.com/convention .

–AQHA