AQHA Halter Tracking Exemption Pilot Program

The American Quarter Horse Association Executive Committee recently approved a one-year pilot program that provides an exemption for youth, amateur or Select halter exhibitors who are physically unable to perform the tracking (trot-in for the judges’ inspection) component of the class. This exemption allows exhibitors with physical limitations the opportunity to show in halter classes through the use of a substitute handler that meets AQHA rules.

A youth or amateur with current AQHA membership may lead the horse through the tracking portion of the class and into the lineup. The exhibitor must set up and present the horse for the remainder of the class. The substitute tracker must be appropriately attired as per SHW320.

The tracker shall remain in the arena for the duration of the class at a safe and reasonable distance. In the event of a disruption, the tracker may assist, however any other coaching or assistance is prohibited as per VIO240. Refer to SHW362.4 regarding disruptive behavior of the assisted horse.

Requests must be submitted on the official tracking exemption form to be completed and signed by a licensed physician. Documents must be submitted at least two weeks prior to the AQHA-approved event. Upon approval, the tracking variance will be valid through December 31 of the current calendar year.

The tracking exemption will be valid for all AQHA-approved shows and AQHA championship events. Exhibitors must provide proof of exemption to show management. Show management must inform the judge(s) of any tracking exemptions. Exhibitors who have filed an exemption may NOT return to tracking themselves without a statement from a physician clearing them to do so.

