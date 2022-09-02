AQHA Membership Auto-Renewal

Effective October 1, the American Quarter Horse Association will begin to transition domestic and international AQHA and AQHYA memberships with payment method on file with the Association to be automatically renewed. AQHA and AQHYA memberships purchased on or after October 1 with a payment method on file will be automatically renewed.

The auto-renewal will create a more streamlined process for members who renew annually or every three years. Annual general and amateur memberships will automatically renew to an annual general or amateur membership, and three-year general and amateur memberships will automatically renew to a three-year general or amateur membership. Members will be notified if the payment method on file will expire before the renewal date for the opportunity to update the payment information.

New or renewed American Quarter Horse Youth Association memberships purchased on and after October 1 will also be automatically renewed until the member graduates AQHYA. Graduating AQHYA members must upgrade their membership to a general or amateur membership and will not be automatically renewed to a general or amateur membership.

Since 2008, AQHA has offered members the ability to opt into auto-renewal at any time. However, this modification will create a more efficient renewal process for members to focus their time on what they love – spending time with their American Quarter Horses.

By being a member of the largest equine breed registry in the world, American Quarter Horse enthusiasts receive a variety of invaluable benefits from exclusive partner discounts to programs, competitions and events. The Association strives to provide world-class resources to members no matter where you are in your American Quarter Horse journey.

Current AQHA members who do not have a payment method on file or members who prefer to opt-out of auto-renewal, will continue to receive renewal notices as they have in the past.

New or renewed AQHA members have the option to opt out by contacting AQHA or by selecting the opt-out option on the membership form.

If you have questions, need assistance or would like to opt out of the auto-renewal, contact the AQHA team at http://www.aqha.com/contact-info or call 806-376-4811 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central, Monday through Friday.

–AQHA