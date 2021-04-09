AQHA Open-Division Roping Pilot Qualifying Program

With guidance from the American Quarter Horse Association Cattle Advisory Committee and approval from the AQHA Executive Committee and Show Council, AQHA is debuting a pilot program in 2021 for open roping classes: junior and senior heading, junior and senior heeling, and junior and senior tie-down roping.

The pilot program offers three ways for horses to qualify in those open-division roping classes for the 2021 Farnam AQHA World Championship Show, slated for November 1-20 at the OKC Fairgrounds in Oklahoma City.

American Quarter Horses can qualify for the open-division roping classes by meeting one of the three following requirements:

Earn the required number of qualifying points for the desired class during the 2021 Farnam AQHA World qualifying period, August 1, 2020, to July 31, 2021, and pay the standard Farnam AQHA World entry fee. View the open-division roping qualifying points.

Participate in three AQHA-approved events during the 2021 Farnam AQHA World qualifying period and pay the standard Farnam AQHA World entry fee, regardless of number of points earned. Participation credit is earned by horse on a class-by-class basis. AQHA events encompass all judge numbers for a particular show or circuit. For example, the Arizona Sun Circuit is considered one event, even though it includes eight sets of points.

If the American Quarter Horse does not earn the required amount of qualifying points or does not attend three AQHA-approved events by class during the 2021 Farnam AQHA World qualifying period, the American Quarter Horse can still be entered in the Farnam AQHA World for a significantly higher entry fee per class entered.

The AQHA Executive Committee made the decision to waive qualifying for all of the other classes held during the 2021 Farnam AQHA World, including the amateur and Select amateur roping classes. Read more information.

The tentative schedule and entry information will be published at http://www.aqha.com/worldshow once finalized.

About the Show

The 2021 Farnam AQHA World and Adequan® Select World are the premier events in the equine industry for amateur, Select amateur and open exhibitors. The combined show will also host the Adequan® Level 2 and Nutrena Level 1 championships. The shows will be hosted according to local, state and federal mandates. The shows feature three weeks of exciting competition, educational opportunities and a bountiful trade show. For more information, visit http://www.aqha.com/worldshow .

About the Sponsors

Farnam is the official title sponsor of the Farnam AQHA World. Farnam knows – it’s all about the horse. Learn more about your trusted partner in caring for your horse.

Adequan®, the official equine joint therapy of AQHA, is the proud title sponsor of the Adequan® Select World and the Adequan® Level 2 Championships. When you choose a joint therapy for your horses, choose Adequan®.

Read more about Nutrena, the official feed of AQHA and title sponsor of the 2021 Nutrena Level 1 Championships.

AQHA News and information is a service of the American Quarter Horse Association. For more news and information, follow @AQHA on Twitter and visit http://www.aqha.com/news .

