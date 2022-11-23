AQHA Ranching Heritage Top Horses

Three horses earned special awards at the 2022 Farnam AQHA World Championship Show and the AQHA Select World Championship Show, presented by Adequan® (polysulfated glycosaminoglycan); at the OKC Fairgrounds in Oklahoma City October 27 – November 19.

Those three horses are AQHA Ranching Heritage-bred horses, and in addition to the awards they won at this prestigious event, they earned special awards as the Top Ranching Heritage-Bred Horse in their division. This recognition comes with a specially designed trophy and a $250 cash prize to both the owner and $250 for the breeder.

The AQHA Ranching Heritage program highlights ranches that are certified as AQHA Ranching Heritage Breeders. These working cattle ranches produce quality horses needed to work on the ranch. The program is designed to showcase the qualities of a working ranch horse by recognizing the top Ranching Heritage-bred horses competing at major events.

The awards are given to the top-placing Ranching Heritage-bred horse in each division, with the tie-breaker going to the horse that defeats the most horses. Anyone can show these horses, which are eligible for special events such as AQHA Ranching Heritage Challenges.

This year, these three horses earned Top Ranching Heritage-Bred awards in these divisions:

Select: Big Playgun, 2009 gray stallion by Playgun and out of Big As Moon; bred, owned and exhibited by Sid Miller of Stephenville, Texas

Amateur: CC Ms Dynamite Flit, 2004 bay mare, Doc Flit Horn by Conchas Neo Star; bred by Conchas Ranch of Lamy, New Mexico; owned and exhibited by Audra Powell of Mesilla Park, New Mexico.

Open: Mr Comin In Hot, 2015 sorrel gelding by Mr PlayinStylish and out of Lil Sally Cat; bred and owned by Kit and Charlie Moncrief of Fort Worth, Texas; and exhibited by AQHA Professional Horseman Luke Jones of Allerton, Iowa.

To find out more about the AQHA Ranching Heritage program, visit http://www.aqha.com/ranching .

–AQHA