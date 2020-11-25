AQHA: Top Ranching Heritage Bred Horses

Four horses earned special awards as they joined the largest group of exhibitors and horses ever at the 2020 Farnam AQHA World Championship Show; AQHA Select World Championship Show, presented by Adequan® (polysulfated glycosaminoglycan); Adequan® Level 2 Championships; Nutrena Level 1 Championships; and AQHA Ranching Heritage Challenge Finals at OKC Fairgournds in Oklahoma City November 2-21.

Those four horses were AQHA Ranching Heritage-bred horses, and in addition to the awards they won at this prestigious event, they earned special awards as the Top Ranching Heritage-Bred horse in their division. This recognition comes with a specially designed trophy and a $250 cash prize to both the owner and the breeder.

The AQHA Ranching Heritage program highlights ranches that are certified as AQHA Ranching Heritage Breeders. These working cattle ranches produce quality horses needed to work on the ranch. The program is designed to showcase the qualities of a working ranch horse by recognizing the top Ranching Heritage-bred horses competing at major events.

The awards are given to the top-placing Ranching Heritage-bred horse in each division, with the tie-breaker going to the horse that defeats the most horses. Anyone can show these horses, which are eligible for special events such as AQHA Ranching Heritage Challenges.

2020 Adequan® Select Top Ranching Heritage Bred Horse, Metallic Tracks, bred by Cowan Select Horses of Havre, Montana, owned and shown by Bill Carter of Mounds, Oklahoma. Photo courtesy AQHA



This year, these four horses earned Top Ranching Heritage-Bred awards:

Select: Metallic Tracks, 2016 red roan gelding, Metallic Cat-Love Tracker by DJ Tracker; bred by Cowan Select Horses of Havre, Montana; owned and shown by Bill Carter of Mounds, Oklahoma. The pair were world champions in select cutting.

Level 1 Amateur: Rapp Till Light, 2010 palomino mare, Little Til Light-Rappers Pride by Smart Little Rapper; bred by M-Heart Corp. of Vinton, Louisiana; owned by X Bar 2 Farms and Rodeo LLC of Plaquemine, Louisiana; and shown by Chad Blanchard. They were third in Level 1 amateur breakaway.

Amateur: Wranglin Reminicky, 2006 sorrel mare, Starlights Wrangler-Nic N Chic by Reminic; bred by Holy Cow Performance Horses LLC of Santa Ynez, California; owned by Ryan and Samantha Smith of Lavon, Texas; shown by Samantha Smith. The pair were world champions in amateur team penning.

Open: Lil Trash Talk, 2015 sorrel gelding, Gunnatrashya-Dainty Little Step by Wimpys Little Step; bred by W.T. Waggoner Estate of Vernon, Texas; owned by Susan M. Van Cleve of Fredricksburg, Texas; shown by Bud Lyon of Tioga, Texas. The pair were world champions in junior ranch riding.

To find out more about the Ranching Heritage program, visit http://www.aqha.com/ranching.

–AQHA