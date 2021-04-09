Bareback rider Cole Reiner ready for RAM NCFR debut

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – When bareback rider Cole Reiner qualified for the 2020 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, he wasn’t just happy to be there.

The PRCA | Resistol Rookie of the Year placed in seven rounds and won Rounds 6 and 9 to finish fifth in the PRCA | RAM World Standings with $154,325.

“It was a great experience,” said Reiner, 22. “I was happy to win rookie of the year and qualify for the NFR, but I wanted to do well at the NFR and to do as well as I did against the other 14 best guys in the world was an incredible feeling.”

Reiner will try and make another memorable debut when he competes in his first RAM National Circuit Finals at Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee, Fla., April 8-10.

At the RAM NCFR, contestants will be competing for their share of the $507,000 payout.

“This is a big rodeo for us, especially with it counting in the world standings,” Reiner said. “I would love to do well and win some money here. I know they are going to have good stock here.”

Reiner is seventh in the world standings with $20,828.

The RAM NCFR begins at 7:30 p.m., followed by performances at 11 a.m. and 7:45 p.m. on April 9, and 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on April 10.

The eight-man semifinals take place at 7:30 p.m., April 10, followed by the four-man, sudden-death finals.

The RAM NCFR will air live on The Cowboy Channel and the PRCA on Cowboy Channel Plus App.

Tie-down roper Shad Mayfield, who won his first world title last year by $231 over Marty Yates, knows full well what’s at stake in Kissimmee.

“It’s great to be able to compete here at the (RAM) National Circuit Finals, especially since it counts in the standings,” Mayfield said. “I need to try and catch up to the two guys who are ahead of me in the standings. It helps to be able to get to compete here for a lot of money and hopefully I can get some money won.”

Mayfield is third in the world standings with $28,492. Shane Hanchey ($65,971) and Tuf Cooper ($38,627) are first and second, respectively, in the standings.

Bull rider Josh Frost is third in the world standings with $34,108 and looking to add to that at the RAM NCFR.

“It makes it great that the money counts toward the standings, and that’s part of the reason to qualify here because the money is always really good,” Frost said. “I’ve always made it a goal of mine to win the (Wilderness) circuit. This event always pays really well, and I think it’s a great event and I love being here.”

Reiner is competing at the RAM National Circuit Finals at Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee, Fla., April 8-10. Photo by Clay Guardipee



