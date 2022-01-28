Belle Fourche stallion earns back-to-back BHSS AQHA Best of the West Tie-Down Futurities

Fiery French Whiskey, trained and ridden by Luke Jones, won the Best of the West Tie-Down Futurity at the Black Hills Stock Show AQHA Winter Classic in both 2021 and 2022. Fiery French Whiskey is a 2017 son of Firewater Frenchman by a daughter of Paddy’s Irish Whiskey. Besides the futurity win, he also placed 6th in the Best of the West Heeling Futurity, secured 5 first place finishes in performance halter, an overall Grand Champion in Halter and placed 9 times in tie-down, heading and heeling earning 51 points during this year’s AQHA Winter Classic Show. Fiery French Whiskey competed at the AQHA World Show in Oklahoma City in November of 2021 in tie-down roping, heading and heeling placing 7th in the world in heading. He is owned by Dan and Brenda Whetham of Belle Fourche, SD.

Fiery French Whiskey, trained and ridden by Luke Jones, won the Best of the West Tie-Down Futurity at the Black Hills Stock Show AQHA Winter Classic in both 2021 and 2022. Courtesy photo



–submission