Black Hills Roundup Steer Roping results

Belle Fourche, S.D., July 1-4

All-around cowboy: Blake Deckard, $1,845, tie-down roping and steer roping.

Bareback riding: 1. Houston Herbert, 87.5 points on Burch Rodeo’s Tequilla Time, $2,405; 2. Rickey Williams, 83.5, $1,844; 3. Dean Thompson, 82.5, $1,363; 4. Ty Breuer, 82, $882; 5. Keenan Hayes, 80, $561; 6. Tyler Griffin, 78, $401; 7. Gauge McBride, 76, $321; 8. Andy Gingerich, 66, $241.

Steer wrestling: 1. Kody Woodward, 3.9 seconds, $2,590; 2. Caden Camp, 4.0, $2,317; 3. Reed Kraeger, 4.2, $2,045; 4. (tie) Sam Goings and Riley Reiss, 4.3, $1,636 each; 6. Chance Howard, 4.4, $1,227; 7. Billy Boldon, 4.5, $954; 8. Trell Etbauer, 4.7, $682; 9. Kalane Anders, 4.9, $409; 10. (tie) Justin Dahl, Joe Nelson and Ryan Rivinius, 5.2, $45 each.

Team roping: First round: 1. Pedro Egurrola/JC Flake, 4.7 seconds, $1,748 each; 2. Tanner Tomlinson/Patrick Smith, 4.8, $1,520; 3. (tie) Jake Clay/Billie Jack Saebens and Kolton Schmidt/Cole Davison, 4.9, $1,178 each; 5. (tie) Cameron Irwin/Cash Hetzel and Chace Thompson/Tyson Thompson, 5.4, $722 each; 7. Andrew Ward/Buddy Hawkins II, 5.5, $380; 8. (tie) Jake Cooper/Sid Sporer and Cory Kidd V/Lane Mitchell, 5.6, $76 each. Second round: 1. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 3.6 seconds, $1,748 each; 2. (tie) Bubba Buckaloo/Joseph Harrison and Clay Ullery/Matt Zancanella, 4.5, $1,406 each; 4. (tie) Payden Emmett/Lucas Falconer, Britt Smith/Jake Smith and Nelson Wyatt/Tyler Worley, 4.6, $836 each; 7. (tie) Curry Kirchner/Reagan Ward and Joshua Torres/Jonathan Torres, 4.8, $266 each. Average: 1. Kolton Schmidt/Cole Davison, 10.3 seconds on two head, $2,622 each; 2. Joshua Torres/Jonathan Torres, 10.8, $2,280; 3. Cory Kidd V/Lane Mitchell, 11.2, $1,938; 4. Andrew Ward/Buddy Hawkins II, 11.4, $1,596; 5. Jake Clay/Billie Jack Saebens, 11.8, $1,254; 6. Cameron Irwin/Cash Hetzel, 13.4, $912; 7. Chace Thompson/Tyson Thompson, 16.5, $570; 8. Britt Williams/Cayden Cox, 17.0, $228.

Saddle bronc riding: 1. Wade Sundell, 90 points on Burch Rodeo’s Lunatic From Hell, $5,696; 2. Shorty Garrett, 88, $4,367; 3. (tie) Cole Elshere and Jacob Kammerer, 87.5, $2,658 each; 5. (tie) Logan Cook and Layton Green, 87, $1,139 each; 7. Leon Fountain, 86.5, $760; 8. Isaac Diaz, 86, $570.

Tie-down roping: 1. Stetson Vest, 9.0 seconds, $4,429; 2. Westyn Hughes, 9.3, $3,963; 3. Kincade Henry, 9.4, $3,497; 4. Marcos Costa, 9.5, $3,031; 5. Ryan Thibodeaux, 9.9, $2,564; 6. Cooper Mathews, 10.0, $2,098; 7. (tie) Chris McCuistion, Dillon Mundorf and Paul David Tierney, 10.1, $1,166 each; 10. (tie) Beau Cooper and Jeremiah Peek, 10.2, $117 each.

Barrel racing: 1. Kassie Mowry, 16.96 seconds, $3,942; 2. Jordon Briggs, 16.97, $3,154; 3. Sissy Winn, 17.16, $2,563; 4. Latricia Mundorf, 17.17, $1,971; 5. Stevi Hillman, 17.23, $1,577; 6. Ari-Anna Flynn, 17.25, $1,183; 7. Destri Devenport, 17.26, $986; 8. Paige Jones, 17.28, $887; 9. Ivy Saebens, 17.29, $788; 10. Kristen Zancanella, 17.35, $690; 11. Jamie Chaffin, 17.37, $591; 12. BryAnna Haluptzok, 17.41, $493; 13. Cheyenne Wimberley, 17.45, $394; 14. Tamara Reinhardt, 17.47, $296; 15. Ceri Ward, 17.49, $197.

Steer roping: First round: 1. Cole Patterson, 10.2 seconds, $1,427; 2. Jess Tierney, 10.5, $1,181; 3. Ora Taton, 10.8, $935; 4. (tie) Clay Long and Slade Wood, 10.9, $566 each; 6. Corey Ross, 11.1, $246. Second round: 1. Garrett Hale, 9.0 seconds, $1,427; 2. Bryce Davis, 9.2, $1,181; 3. Dalton Walker, 9.8, $935; 4. J. Tom Fisher, 10.3, $689; 5. Blake Deckard, 10.6, $443; 6. Taylor Santos, 10.7, $246. Third round: 1. Jess Tierney, 8.6 seconds, $1,427; 2. Hudson Wallace, 9.1, $1,181; 3. Cole Patterson, 9.3, $935; 4. John E. Bland, 9.5, $689; 5. Pake Sorey, 9.6, $443; 6. Vin Fisher Jr., 9.7, $246. Average: 1. Clay Long, 32.5 seconds on three head, $2,140; 2. Cole Patterson, 33.2, $1,771; 3. Blake Deckard, 34.4, $1,402; 4. Chet Herren, 36.5, $1,033; 5. Scott Snedecor, 36.8, $664; 6. Tony Reina, 37.6, $369.

Bull riding: * 1. Josh Frost, 88.5 points on Powder River Rodeo’s Charmer, $6,196; 2. Jestyn Woodward, 82, $5,386; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).

Total payoff: $171,983. Stock contractors: Powder River Rodeo, Legend Rodeo Stock and Rosser Rodeo. Sub-contractor: McCoy Rodeo. Rodeo secretary: Allison France. Officials: Carl Burkholder, Phil Smith and Kent Crouch. Timers: Sam Arnold and Cara Carper. Announcers: Andy Seiler and Steve Goedert. Specialty acts: Trent McFarland and Tomas Garcilazo. Bullfighters: Clay Heger and Zane Lewis. Clown/barrelman: Trent McFarland. Flankmen: Darcy Hollingsworth and John Franzen. Chute boss: John Franzen. Pickup men: Clint Humble and Jay Shaw. Music director: Nicky Kimm. Photographer: Clay Guardipee.