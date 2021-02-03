Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo Truck Defender Horse Sale

Date: Jan 29-30

Location: James Kjerstead Event Center – Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City, South Dakota

Story: Larry Larson

Photos: Larry Larson & Scootemnshootem

2021 OVERALL AVERAGE: $12,788 (2020 – $10,310)

GELDING AVERAGE: $13,867 (2020 – $11,082) –

MARE AVERAGE: $10,878 (2020 – $8,842)

RAPID CITY, SD – Following a year unlike any our generation has ever experienced, the 2021 Black Hills Stock Show Truck Defender Horse Sale proved once again the equine economy remains strong and one for the record books. Held at the James Kjerstad Event Center on the Central States Fairgrounds the first weekend of the 63rd Annual Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo on January 29-30, it drew capacity crowds and registered knowledgeable buyers from across the nation.

Following a daily preview each morning, the consignors had the opportunity to remain on the grounds and sell within the same facility for the second year after a long run at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center in downtown Rapid City. The auction block showed a new team of auctioneers in 2021 – Seth Weishaar, Belle Fourche, South Dakota, and Steve Friskup from Lubbock, Texas. Spence Kidney, Shawnee, Oklahoma, stepped in for the first time as the sale announcer with Kathy Brown from Sturgis, South Dakota, as the secretary.

The year 2021 broke all previous records with a stellar $1,892,600 in total sales (a 49 percent increase over 2020). Of the 178 cataloged horses, 148 head changed hands – an impressive increase in revenue of $624,450 over the previous year and a phenomenal 24 percent increase in the overall average.

For the second consecutive year, two consignments shared the sale high seller honors – NU Gunny In Town (Lot 24 selling on Friday) and Invester Maudie (Lot 172 selling on Saturday) both commanded final bids of $38,000.

Consigned by Madison Fantaskey, Worland, Wyoming, NU Gunny In Town is a 2017 AQHA Palomino Gelding sired by Gunners Tinseltown by Colonels Smoking Gun out of a Smart Chic Olena daughter. ‘Armani’, a proven versatile ranch horse, left the ring on a final bid from James Gallogly from Austin, Texas. The 2010 APHA Tobiano Sorrel Gelding, Invester Maudie, drew considerable attention both in the morning preview and again in the sale ring. Consigned by Ron and Jordanne Wells from Springview, Nebraska, the son of Investers Asset was proven in the performance arena in heading, heeling and the junior rodeos and now makes his home in Sheridan, Wyoming, with Toby Vineyard. A strong pony market showed an average of $6,700 with the top being ‘Danny’ (Lot 143) seeing a bid of $11,000 from the Mill Iron S Ranch in Kyle, South Dakota.

Hutchison HW Brand once again stepped forward as the sponsor of Stallion Row where 12 of the region’s leading stallions were showcased on the east concourse of the Event Center and then presented in the sale ring prior to the sale each afternoon. They also presented jackets to the High Selling Consignor and High Selling Buyer each day of the sale.

Making a brief appearance in the sale ring prior to the start of the Saturday Sale, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem greeted an overflow standing ovation crowd. She was accompanied by her husband Bryon Noem and Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden and his wife Sandy from Union Center, South Dakota.

As an encouragement for youth living the western lifestyle to keep the heritage alive, the Lloyd W. Rypkema Quarter Horse Award has been presented each year at the Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo and now into it’s 10th year. Announced as the 2021 recipient was Shayla Rhian – a student at Sturgis Brown High School and the daughter of Kirk and Melanie Rhian. She was presented a 2020 Sorrel Filly sired by the Open Box Rafter Ranch sire Flit Drift out of Colonel Miss Redwood that will carry on the bloodlines from the personal herd started long ago by the late Lloyd Rypkema.

$38,000 – NU GUNNY IN TOWN – 2017 AQHA Palomino Gelding sired by GUNNERS TINSELTOWN by Colonels Smoking Gun. His dam is USS NU CHIC by Smart Chic Olena out of a daughter of Nu Chex To Cash. Consignor – Madison Fantaskey, Worland, Wyoming. Buyer – James Gallogly, Austin, Texas.

Sharing the High Seller Consignment honors was NU GUNNY IN TOWN. The 2017 AQHA Palomino Gelding, sired by Gunners Tinseltown out of USS Nu Chic by Smart Chick Olena, left the ring at $38,000. He was consigned by Madison Fantaskey from Worland, WY and having the final bid was James Gallogly, Austin, TX.



$38,000 – INVESTERS MAUDIE – 2010 APHA Tobiano Sorrel Gelding sired by INVESTERS ASSET (Whata Investment/The Invester) out of IMA MAUDIE TWIST by Zero Twist. Consignor – Ron and Jordanne Wells, Springview, Nebraska. Buyer – Toby Vineyard, Sheridan, Wyoming.

INVESTERS MAUDIE, a 2010 APHA Sorrel Tobiano Gelding, shared the High Seller also at $38,000. On the Saturday Sale and consigned by Ron & Jordanne Wells from Springview, NE, he is sired by Investers Asset and out of Ima Maudie Twist. After active bidding, he now calls Sheridan, WY home with Toby Vineyard.



$37,500 – BLUE TRIGGER – 2012 AQHA Grullo Gelding sired by REAL MEN WEAR BLUE by King Fritz Two and out of JESSIE GETS THIRSTY by Mr Jessie Lark. Consignor – Jared Meyer, Bernard, Iowa. Buyer – Jerry Downs, Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Leaving the ring on the Friday Sale at $37,500, BLUE TRIGGER was consigned by Jerad Meyer from Bernard, IA. Jerry Downs (second from left) from Cheyenne, WY had the final bid on the 2012 AQHA Grullo Gelding sired by Real Men Wear Blue and out of Jessie Gets Thirsty.



$35,000 – SJR METALLIC GEM – 2016 AQHA Red Roan Gelding sired by METALLIC CAT by High Brow Cat. His dam is SHINING JULIET by the Carol Rose Ranch Sire Shining Spark out of a daughter of Grays Starlight. Consignor – Don and Judy Maston, Watford City, ND. Buyer – Chris Wehling, Grand Junction, Colorado.

$35,000 – YZ CAT – 2015 AQHA Sorrel Gelding sired by METALLIC CAT by High Brow Cat out of a SMART CHIC OLENA/PLAYIN SAFARI Granddaughter. Consignor – Tom and Sonya Coolahan, Hermosa, South Dakota. Buyer – Diane Steele, Cheyenne, Wyoming.

$35,000 – STANLEY GOTTHE BLUES – 2017 AQHA Red Roan Gelding sired by BLUE ON TIME by One Time Pepto (Peptoboonsmal). His dam is SPICEY CAT by Palo Duro Cat and out of an Annies Little Pepper daughter. Consignor – Jamie Olson, Bloomfield, Nebraska. Buyer – Brad King, Morriston, Florida.

$28,000 – LOREYDER – 2016 AQHA Red Roan Gelding sired by METALLIC CAT by High Brow Cat. His dam is a daughter of DUAL REY by Dual Pep and out of a daughter of Doc O’Lena. Consignor – J.D and Veronica Gerard, Kennebec, South Dakota. Buyer – Matt Burch, Gillette, Wyoming.

$28,000 – SLIVER OF SUN – 2014 AQHA Red Dun Gelding sired by SUN STRIPES by Mr Sun O Lena out of WOODYS SILVER by Mr Tonka Wood. Consignor – Shawn and Dalton Porch, Kadoka, South Dakota. Buyer – Jim Lynn, Edgemont, South Dakota.

$27,000 – RIMROCK SUN – 2013 AQHA Palomino Gelding sired by COLD SUN by Sun Frost out of the mare RIM ROCKS MOON by Red Rim Rock. Consignor – Dan Reis, Bismarck, North Dakota. Buyer – Joe Robb, Bozeman, Montana.

$26,500 – DE WILY KOOL WOOD – 2014 AQHA Buckskin Gelding sired by WILY FROSTY WOOD by Wilywood out of PC FOXY FROST – a Sun Frost/Boon Dox John bred mare. Consignor – Daniel Eckert, Wolcott, Colorado. Buyer – Steve Marmon, Dickinson, North Dakota.

$25,500 – SUZANAS LITTLE STEP – 2013 AQHA Sorrel Mare sire by WIMPYS LITTLE STEP by Nu Chex To Cash. Her dam, SUZANA DID IT, is by Hollywood Dun It out of Sparkles Suzana by Zan Parr Bar. Consignor – Dustin Ewing, Douglas, Wyoming. Buyer – Karla McDonald, Lame Deer, Montana.

$25,000 – HOT FRENCH EXPRESS – 2014 AQHA Buckskin Gelding sired by HOT FRENCH FIREWATER by Firewater On Ice and out of CIRCLE VEE EXPRESS by Mister Circle Vee. Consignor – Josh and Sam Lilley, Strong City, Kansas. Buyer – Toby Vineyard, Sheridan, Wyoming.

$24,500 – DREAM SMART LIL LENA – 2013 AQHA Sorrel Mare sired by SMART LITTLE LENA by Doc O’Lena out of YANCEYS DREAM, a daughter of Dual Pep by Peppy San Badger. In foal to Peptos Blueprint. Consignor – Jim Whitcher, Scenic, South Dakota. Buyer – Steve Huckfeldt, Morrill, Nebraska.

$22,000 – SJR TALKIN SOMESHINE – 2018 AQHA Sorrel Mare sired by SMOOTH TALKIN STYLE by Smooth As A Cat. Her dam was SHINERS LITTLE OAK by Shining Spark out a daughter of Docs Oak. Consignor – Megan Ciana, Peyton, Colorado. Buyer – John Kennedy, Sundance, Wyoming.